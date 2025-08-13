Tata Motors to relaunch passenger vehicles in South Africa

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV), a subsidiary of Indian carmaker Tata Motors, will re-enter the South African market through a new distribution agreement with Motus Holdings.
Local line-up to feature segment-leading safety, modern design and competitive pricing
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV), a subsidiary of Indian carmaker Tata Motors, will re-enter the South African market through a new distribution agreement with Motus Holdings.
The company, which sells a range of models in its home market, from compact hatchbacks to SUVs, said on Wednesday that its local line-up will feature segment-leading safety, modern design and competitive pricing.
“South Africa is an important market in our global expansion journey,” said Yash Khandelwal, head international business, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.
“With our class-leading products and a reputed partner in Motus, we are here to offer South African customers a choice of vehicles that are safe, stylish and innovation-driven. We will deliver a distinctive and future-ready mobility experience, backed by attractive pricing, competitive financing and industry-leading aftersales support.”
TMPV said its South African range will include SUVs, crossovers and entry-level hatchbacks. All its current passenger models in India have four- or five-star New Car Assessment Programme safety ratings, either from Global NCAP or Bharat NCAP.
As part of its market entry, the company plans to support employment in areas such as sales, servicing, parts distribution and technician training.
“We are excited to launch a brand which embodies an advanced design architecture, cutting-edge technology and unmatched safety standards across the entire model range to South African customers,” said Thato Magasa, CEO of Motus Holding’s TMPV South Africa distribution business.
“From advanced safety features and robust build quality to future-focused mobility solutions, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles’ upcoming range is aligned to the needs and realities of the market.
“Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles’ introduction to South Africa is not just about vehicles; it’s about providing a comprehensive mobility solution, backed by a globally respected conglomerate and a proudly South African partner dedicated to serving customers with excellence.”
The new models have been tested for local conditions and will be sold through a national dealer network with full aftersales support.
Full details will be announced at the brand’s official launch on August 19.
