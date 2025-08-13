The Polestar 3 has set a new Guinness World Record for the longest journey by an electric SUV on a single charge, covering 935.44km in a single trip.
The record attempt used the recently launched long-range single motor variant and took 22 hours and 57 minutes to complete in mixed weather conditions that included rain. The SUV achieved an efficiency of 12.1kWh/100km.
Professional efficiency drivers Sam Clarke, Kevin Booker and Richard Parker rotated every three hours to maintain alertness. The Polestar 3 reached its WLTP-rated range of 706km with 20% battery remaining and was able to travel an additional 12.8km after the battery reached 0%, stopping only once it reached a charger.
According to Polestar, the attempt was conducted using a standard production vehicle with no modifications, running on 20" wheels with Michelin Sport 4 EV tyres. Guinness World Records judge Paulina Sapinska oversaw the attempt, which was independently verified with video footage, GPS data, odometer readings and battery logs provided by Webfleet.
“We are proud to say we have a world record holder in the Polestar family,” said Polestar CEO Michael Lohscheller.
“This official Guinness World Record for range is another proof point that Polestar 3 is setting new standards. We will continue to push the boundaries of technology and electric performance.”
Polestar 3 sets Guinness World Record for longest electric SUV range
The record attempt used the recently launched long-range single motor variant
Image: Supplied
The Polestar 3 has set a new Guinness World Record for the longest journey by an electric SUV on a single charge, covering 935.44km in a single trip.
The record attempt used the recently launched long-range single motor variant and took 22 hours and 57 minutes to complete in mixed weather conditions that included rain. The SUV achieved an efficiency of 12.1kWh/100km.
Professional efficiency drivers Sam Clarke, Kevin Booker and Richard Parker rotated every three hours to maintain alertness. The Polestar 3 reached its WLTP-rated range of 706km with 20% battery remaining and was able to travel an additional 12.8km after the battery reached 0%, stopping only once it reached a charger.
According to Polestar, the attempt was conducted using a standard production vehicle with no modifications, running on 20" wheels with Michelin Sport 4 EV tyres. Guinness World Records judge Paulina Sapinska oversaw the attempt, which was independently verified with video footage, GPS data, odometer readings and battery logs provided by Webfleet.
“We are proud to say we have a world record holder in the Polestar family,” said Polestar CEO Michael Lohscheller.
“This official Guinness World Record for range is another proof point that Polestar 3 is setting new standards. We will continue to push the boundaries of technology and electric performance.”
REVIEW | Volvo EX90 hides brilliance behind veil of quirks
New Volvo EX30 Cross Country will be available in SA soon
REVIEW | Volvo EX30 let down by interface quirks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos