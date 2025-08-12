Motoring

Rare Jaguar D-Type heads to auction in Switzerland

XKD 551 was sold new in October 1957

By Motoring Staff - 13 August 2025 - 14:00
The 1956 short nose D-Type, chassis number XKD 551, is one of only 71 built and among the final units produced.
One of the most original examples of the Jaguar D-Type is set to go under the hammer at Broad Arrow Auctions’ inaugural Zürich Auction on November 1.

The 1956 short nose D-Type, chassis number XKD 551, is one of only 71 built and among the last units produced. Unlike many examples of the model, it has never been used in competition — a factor likely to appeal to high-end collectors.

Broad Arrow Auctions expects the car to fetch between CHF 5.25m and CHF 6.25m (R114.6m to R136.4m)
XKD 551 was sold new in October 1957 and converted by its first owner to semi-XKSS specification, with a passenger door, full-width windscreen and other modifications. Subsequent owners included James Dawnay, noted for racing the Aston Martin DBR1/1, and Australian Formula One driver Paul Hawkins.

In the 1970s, the car was returned to its original D-Type configuration. Its original in-line-six engine was removed for preservation and replaced with a correct-specification unit. After changing hands several times, the car was acquired by its current Swiss owner in 1994.

That owner later commissioned a rebuild of the original engine, which remained in storage for nearly two decades before being refitted. The car recently underwent servicing by Swiss specialists Graber Sportgarage in preparation for sale.

The car's original engine has been fully rebuilt.
The D-Type retains matching chassis and engine numbers and comes with FIA and FIVA documentation, making it eligible for historic motorsport events such as the Goodwood Revival, Spa Classic, Mille Miglia Storica and Le Mans Classic.

UK-based Broad Arrow Auctions expects the car to fetch between 5.25-million and 6.25-million Swiss Francs (R114.6m-R136.4m) when it crosses the block at the Dolder Grand Hotel in Zürich, in partnership with the Auto Zürich motor show.

