Other notable upgrades include fully adjustable KW suspension and six driven Brabus Monoblock HD 9.5Jx22 wheels wrapped in dirt-flinging 325/55 all-terrain tyres, all tucked under burly Brabus Widestar fenders with exposed-structure carbon trim.
This composite is also used for numerous elements on the body, including the pick-up bedsides. A matt black roll bar behind the cab completes the striking pick-up profile, while a winch integrated into the carbon-trimmed bumper is ready for tough off-road recoveries.
Lift the bonnet and you’ll find a Brabus-tuned 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 delivering 588kW and 1,000Nm of torque. Despite its size and heft, the Brabus XLP 800 6x6 Adventure sprints from 0—100km/h in 5.8 seconds and reaches a limited top speed of 210km/h.
New Brabus XLP 800 6x6 Adventure is a crusher of subtlety
If you subscribe to the ethos that bigger is better, then you’re sure to like the new Brabus XLP 800 6x6 Adventure.
Based on the W465-generation Mercedes-AMG G 63, this road-going behemoth features a bespoke steel frame chassis built to accommodate three portal axles, providing 470mm of ground clearance and maximum axle articulation.
Climb into the cabin and you’re greeted by an exclusive Brabus Masterpiece interior, upholstered in a blend of luxurious black leather and Dinamica microfibre. This is contrasted by more than 200 cockpit elements finished in Rocket Red — everything from switches and air vents to panels, handles and anodised door-locking pins.
The Brabus XLP 800 6x6 Adventure is built to order and priced from €1,161,000 (R23,875,372).
