Ola Kaellenius calls for ‘reality check’, slams EU combustion engine ban

The ban is up for review in the second half of 2025

By Reuters - 12 August 2025 - 09:00
Image: Lennart Preiss/Getty Images

The CEO of Mercedes-Benz criticised the EU's plan to ban CO2-emitting vehicles from 2035 in a media interview on Monday, joining a chorus of voices calling the target into question as it comes up for review this year.

The ban, which supporters said is crucial to Europe's green ambitions, is up for review in the second half of 2025, with critics saying it would handicap European carmakers struggling with weak demand, Chinese competition and disappointing electric vehicle sales.

"We need a reality check otherwise we are heading at full speed against a wall," Mercedes CEO Ola Kaellenius told the Handelsblatt business daily of the 2035 goal, adding  Europe's car market could "collapse" if it goes ahead.

Kaellenius argued consumers would hurry to buy cars with petrol or diesel engines ahead of the ban.

Serving as head of the European auto lobby Acea, the German car boss has instead called for tax incentives and cheap power prices at charging stations to encourage the switch to electric cars.

"Of course we have to decarbonise, but it has to be done in a technology neutral way. We must not lose sight of our economy."

