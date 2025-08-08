Bentley’s in-house bespoke projects division, Mulliner, has presented the first production version of the Batur convertible it announced in May 2024.
The Bentley Batur is a coach-built grand tourer created to showcase the company’s new design language and future cars, and produced in limited production numbers. Only 18 coupe versions were produced, and the convertible version is limited to 16 examples. The roof folds or deploys in 19 seconds.
The new one-off has a distinctive matrix grille finished in gloss Beluga with Mandarin orange highlights, while the same base and accent shades feature on the five-spoke alloy wheels. The exterior is finished in Opalite with Beluga and Mandarin highlights and bisected by a black gloss racing stripe bordered by Mandarin pinstripes.
At the rear, the elements are connected by bespoke embroidery in the same formation over the rear tonneau.
The interior, co-created with the client’s detailed input, features an exclusive “one plus one” design where the driver’s cockpit and passenger accommodation are finished in contrasting but complementary colours, the driver’s pew in Beluga black hide and Alcantara, and the passenger side upholstered in Linen hide and Alcantara.
Behind the two seats is a luggage area in the same template. Even the cases seat belts are coordinated to the two respective colour ways.
Bentley's Mulliner presents one-of-a-kind Batur Convertible
Ultra-rare, open-top vehicle reflects the possible levels of personalisation
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
The fascia and door waistrails are a subtle satin black engine spin finish, with gloss Beluga veneer for the centre console. Outer dial bezels are finished in Beluga while the dial faces are finished in light titanium. The steering wheel is trimmed in Beluga with Linen inner surfaces and Mandarin cross stitching, with a machined titanium feature at top dead centre.
The gearshift paddles, rotary controls on the steering wheel stalks, rotary control and organ stop air vent controls are also finished in solid titanium, while sill treadplates carry the Batur nameplate and the number in the series signifier.
The Batur convertible is propelled by the most powerful version of Bentley’s hand-assembled 6.0l W12 engine, with a 552kW output.
As with this car, each subsequent Batur convertible will be bespoke to its owner.
