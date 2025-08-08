Germany's VDA auto association said on Thursday the promised trade agreement between the EU and the US needed to be implemented immediately so the industry could receive some relief.
Sectoral tariffs of 27.5% "remain in place and place a significant burden on German carmakers and automotive suppliers and on transatlantic trade" VDA president Hildegard Mueller said.
The EU Commission and German government must vigorously advocate for the US to withdraw sectoral tariffs, she said.
A source familiar with the EU-US negotiations had said on Wednesday the EU will likely have to wait a few more days for an executive order by US President Donald Trump.
Germany’s auto association says EU-US trade deal must take effect immediately
Industry calls for relief
Image: Focke Strangmann/Getty Images
