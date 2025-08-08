Ford is delaying the launch of two next-generation electric vehicles as it shifts its focus to smaller and more affordable models, the company said on Thursday.
The carmaker said it recently informed suppliers that a full-size electric pickup, scheduled for production at its BlueOval City assembly plant in Tennessee, will be delayed from 2027 to 2028. In addition to the long awaited successor to the F-150 Lightning electric pickup, Ford also delayed production of its E-transit van in Ohio from 2026 to 2028.
"F-150 Lightning, America’s best-selling electric truck, and E-Transit continue to meet today’s customer needs," the company said, adding it "will be nimble in adjusting our product launch timing to meet market needs and customer demand while targeting improved profitability".
Automotive News earlier reported about the EV delays.
Chinese carmakers have been driving down costs on electric vehicle production and offering lower cost models for shoppers. In response to the pressure, Ford and other car companies are focusing on producing affordable models on a streamlined platform, with a focus on delivering smaller electric vehicles.
"The pure EV market in the US seems to us very clear: small vehicles used for commuting and around town," Ford CEO Jim Farley told analysts on an earnings call last week.
Ford, which has faced costly quality issues and leads the industry in recalls, previously projected losses of up to $5.5bn (R97,518,854,400) in its EV and software operations for 2025.
Last year, the company scrapped plans for a three-row electric SUV, with Farley later stating larger EV models are not the company's primary focus as it develops future battery-powered vehicles. Ford is laying out plans for some of its upcoming EV models and technology at an event in Kentucky on August 11, Farley said.
Ford hits brakes on electric pickup, van until 2028
American automaker faces pressure from tough Chinese competitors
Image: Supplied
Ford is delaying the launch of two next-generation electric vehicles as it shifts its focus to smaller and more affordable models, the company said on Thursday.
The carmaker said it recently informed suppliers that a full-size electric pickup, scheduled for production at its BlueOval City assembly plant in Tennessee, will be delayed from 2027 to 2028. In addition to the long awaited successor to the F-150 Lightning electric pickup, Ford also delayed production of its E-transit van in Ohio from 2026 to 2028.
"F-150 Lightning, America’s best-selling electric truck, and E-Transit continue to meet today’s customer needs," the company said, adding it "will be nimble in adjusting our product launch timing to meet market needs and customer demand while targeting improved profitability".
Automotive News earlier reported about the EV delays.
Chinese carmakers have been driving down costs on electric vehicle production and offering lower cost models for shoppers. In response to the pressure, Ford and other car companies are focusing on producing affordable models on a streamlined platform, with a focus on delivering smaller electric vehicles.
"The pure EV market in the US seems to us very clear: small vehicles used for commuting and around town," Ford CEO Jim Farley told analysts on an earnings call last week.
Ford, which has faced costly quality issues and leads the industry in recalls, previously projected losses of up to $5.5bn (R97,518,854,400) in its EV and software operations for 2025.
Last year, the company scrapped plans for a three-row electric SUV, with Farley later stating larger EV models are not the company's primary focus as it develops future battery-powered vehicles. Ford is laying out plans for some of its upcoming EV models and technology at an event in Kentucky on August 11, Farley said.
Ford donates 19 vehicles to Nelson Mandela Children's Fund
Ford issues safety recalls of Ranger and three other models in SA
FIRST DRIVE | New Ford Territory Dark Edition provides extra swagger
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos