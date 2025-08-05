Motoring

Toshimitsu Tanaka named new MD at Subaru SA

Tanaka brings more than 30 years of experience

By Motor News Reporter - 06 August 2025 - 07:30
Toshimitsu Tanaka has more than 30 years of experience in the global automotive sector.
Toshimitsu Tanaka has more than 30 years of experience in the global automotive sector.
Image: SUPPLIED

Subaru Southern Africa has appointed Toshimitsu Tanaka as its new MD, effective August 1. He has succeeded Andrew Marshall, who retired after five years at the helm. 

Tanaka brings more than 30 years of experience in the global automotive sector. His international career spans key leadership roles across Africa, North America and Asia, most recently as deputy MD of Subaru Southern Africa, a role he held for two years. 

Before joining Subaru, Tanaka held senior positions within Toyota Tsusho Group. He also played a pivotal role in establishing Toyota Tsusho Africa’s facilities in Durban as project leader.

With deep insight into the SA automotive landscape and the broader global market, Tanaka is ideally positioned to lead the company into its next chapter, said Subaru. 

Tanaka said his focus will be on expanding the brand’s presence and enhancing customer experience across the region.

Subaru is a niche brand that sells four model ranges in SA: the Crosstrek, Forester, Outback and WRX.

Why Asian carmakers are staying loyal to the US market despite trade friction

Toyota and Hyundai may have a beef with US protectionism, but they have one thing in common with President Donald Trump: when it comes to global car ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago

Japanese car industry seeks government help against US tariffs

Japan's automobile industry association urged the government on Tuesday to try to shield Japanese carmakers from tariffs the US may impose on ...
Motoring
5 months ago

These are the remaining wagons on sale in South Africa

Wagons were once relatively popular in South Africa, but the rise of crossovers and sport-utility vehicle body styles have all but killed the estate ...
Motoring
8 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Morero reveals bold plans to fix Joburg
IN THE KNOW | Bishop Benjamin Dube on the link between music and growing in ...