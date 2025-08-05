Yes, the Defender has an actual fridge. Not an entirely new feature – various Land Rover and Range Rover models have offered it for a while now. But still an amenity that impresses, especially if you are a practical, family-minded type of buyer.
The 130 will appeal to such types. It even has a sunroof panel for the last seating row, which dazzled the young occupants in my tribe, in addition to multiple USB ports around the entire cabin.
Our tester was configured with the six-seater layout, with its second row that has individual captain chairs, each donning its own armrests. A great way to avoid crabbiness, usually induced on the open road, is when siblings sit with their shoulders touching.
You might want to look into alternative storage solutions (maybe a roof-box) for those long-haul trips; however, as boot space is paltry with the third row of seats in use.
The rugged yet sophisticated execution of the cabin remains as appealing as it did when we first saw the Defender in 2019. Elements like the exposed rivets and rubberised floors evince a sense of proper durability. And that shone through on our tester with its higher mileage.
REVIEW | In a Land Rover Defender 130, the world follows your pace
The tank-like 4x4 imbues its driver with calm confidence.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
At the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, Land Rover debuted its contemporary reincarnation of the Defender.
Attendees were agog, enticed by the prospect of future-forward technologies blended with old-school toughness.
Towards the end of 2020, the model finally went on sale in SA.
In the lead-up to that, there was plenty of manufactured hype but also a sense of anxiousness. Would it prove to be a worthy bearer of the storied lineage, or would it be a half-baked attempt, a fashion accessory with little substance, trading on the clout of a legendary nameplate?
Image: Brenwin Naidu
My first go in the five-door, 110 series model was at the brand's Kingsley Holgate off-road course in Johannesburg. The retro-themed looks and minimalist, robust cabin design were obvious highlights. As was how effortless the Defender sauntered over obstacles, with its air suspension and four-wheel drive system making mince of axle-articulating ruts, steep climbs and the obligatory wade through a waist-deep pond.
Of course, that was a simulated environment, not the real world. Scepticism was assuaged when, soon after the launch, Kingsley Holgate himself took a Defender fleet around the continent on one of his famous humanitarian missions, seemingly without hassle.
In 2021, the local range expanded with the charming Defender 90, the short-wheelbase version. My test unit was outfitted with white steel wheels, adding yet another layer of cool factor, throwing a nod back to its forebear. The 90 could also be had with a sliding fabric top, for open-air mirth.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Then Land Rover went a little bit bonkers in collaboration with the company's Special Vehicle Operations (SVO), developing a fiery V8 derivative using the marque's vaunted 5.0l supercharged motor.
It emerged as a manic machine, thunderingly loud, surprisingly rapid, with a sinister character befitting that of a Bond villain's fleet. And it played such a role in No Time To Die, the 25th instalment of the 007 franchise. Last year, Land Rover launched the even crazier Defender Octa, which uses a BMW-sourced 4.4l V8 turbocharged petrol heart.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
In a relatively short time frame, the rebirthed Defender achieved acceptance among traditionalists and earned a new breed of consumers, who struggled to resonate with the predecessor's oil-in-fingernails nature.
Last week, the manufacturer sent an example of the long-wheelbase 130 my way. The largest Defender you can buy today. This particular test unit had more than 20,000km on its odometer, battle-hardened, having seen its fair share of thrills and spills. Literal spills, judging from some of the sticky cold drink residues left in the fridge under the central armrest.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Yes, the Defender has an actual fridge. Not an entirely new feature – various Land Rover and Range Rover models have offered it for a while now. But still an amenity that impresses, especially if you are a practical, family-minded type of buyer.
The 130 will appeal to such types. It even has a sunroof panel for the last seating row, which dazzled the young occupants in my tribe, in addition to multiple USB ports around the entire cabin.
Our tester was configured with the six-seater layout, with its second row that has individual captain chairs, each donning its own armrests. A great way to avoid crabbiness, usually induced on the open road, is when siblings sit with their shoulders touching.
You might want to look into alternative storage solutions (maybe a roof-box) for those long-haul trips; however, as boot space is paltry with the third row of seats in use.
The rugged yet sophisticated execution of the cabin remains as appealing as it did when we first saw the Defender in 2019. Elements like the exposed rivets and rubberised floors evince a sense of proper durability. And that shone through on our tester with its higher mileage.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
The Defender had received minor upgrades along the way; this included the adoption of the enhanced Pivi Pro infotainment system, which is among the best in the business. Aside from that, there are no glaring changes. An old ergonomic gripe resurfaced: unfastening the driver's sun visor, one smacks their knuckles against the central rear-view mirror.
In 130 guise, the Defender is truly vast, with a length of 5,358mm, a width of 2,105mm and a towering height of 1,970mm. The 360-degree camera system comes in handy here, even if the audible warnings of the park distance control are more alarming than they need to be.
Somewhere in the big book of poetic African proverbs, there must be something that references the Defender and how it goes unperturbed by the antics of overzealous Polo drivers. It is the rhinoceros that takes little notice of an irritating wasp hovering around its butt.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Aggressive tailgaters and kamikaze-Kwid motorists are less of a concern when you are behind the wheel of the hefty Land Rover.
Easing along in the middle lane at about 110km/h, with the eight-speed automatic in top gear, the world seems to turn at your pace. Life is peaceful and you get to your destination completely unbothered. So long as the intrusive lane-keep assist does not get to you.
The tank-like Defender imbues its driver with calm confidence. Indeed, that applies when the road becomes muck, thanks to those proven off-road credentials, including a wading depth of 900mm.
Should you prefer a more energetic rhythm than middle-lane meandering, the 3.0l, six-cylinder, turbocharged diesel has plenty of punch.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
It is still the one to have, for that sweet spot between power and frugality. Designated D350, the in-line motor delivers a substantial 257kW/700Nm, able to hustle the 2.6-ton 4x4 from rest to 100km/h in a claimed 6.8 seconds. A figure not far off certain hot hatchbacks. All while being able to achieve fuel economy figures under 10l/100km.
The Defender remains one of Land Rover's best products. Hugely capable off-road, pleasant on asphalt, a cabin that blends smart conveniences with traditional tactility, as well as its overall brand cachet steeped in history, the appeal is easy to understand.
The 130 range starts off at R2,040,700 for the D350 X-Dynamic model, while the V8 is R3,241,400. Pricing includes a five-year/100,000km warranty and maintenance plan.
JLR boss Adrian Mardell is stepping down
New Range Rover SV Black debuts with all-black styling and sensory seats
New Land Rover Defender Octa Black breaks cover
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos