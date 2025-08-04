Ford donates 19 vehicles to Nelson Mandela Children's Fund

Ford SA is supplying a fleet of 19 vehicles to the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, aimed at bolstering its outreach initiatives and community-driven programmes across the country.
The handover marked a milestone moment as the organisation celebrates its 30th anniversary of championing children’s rights and transforming lives throughout SA and the region.
“As a brand that recently celebrated its centenary, Ford understands the importance of giving back and forging enduring partnerships that drive progress in society,” said Neale Hill, president of Ford SA.
“The vehicles will enable us to reach the remote parts of the country where the most vulnerable children are likely to be found,” said Dr Linda Ncube-Nkomo, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund.
“It is collaborations like these with the private sectors that will enable us to make a difference in the lives of children and the families from which they come.”
The fleet comprises four Ford Transits, 13 Tourneos and two locally assembled Rangers, for three years, with full ownership transferred as a donation at the end of this term for vehicles still required by the fund. Each vehicle has been carefully allocated and, where required, tailored to support the fund’s operational needs, including fieldwork, mobile services and community outreach.
Vehicle support will be provided through various programmes, with vehicles allocated based on the project’s specific focus areas and mobility requirements.
Through its Child Survival and Development programme, the fund addresses a high number of mortality rates for children under the age of five by delivering essential health services to vulnerable communities. A Transit has been converted into a fully equipped mobile clinic featuring visitor seating, an examination room, a toilet, solar-powered systems, electrical infrastructure and accessibility features.
The Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital, which was established to close the gap in paediatric healthcare in Gauteng, will also benefit from a dedicated Tourneo for operational support.
Three Tourneo minibuses will serve initiatives targeting rising incidents of child abuse and violence, in addition to a Transit converted into a mobile workshop. The workshop features retractable storage, a power supply for roadshow equipment and infrastructure to support on-the-ground violence prevention initiatives.
The fund's Sustainable Livelihoods Programme aims to reduce poverty and improve household stability by supporting income-generating initiatives. A Transit panel van has been converted for egg distribution, featuring shelving, non-slip surfaces, secure egg dividers, shock-absorbing padding and ventilation. It will serve youth-led agricultural and enterprise projects focused on food security and income creation. Five Tourneo units will also support this programme, further aiding community mobilisation and broader project implementation.
The fund’s core operations will be strengthened through the use of a Transit, two Tourneos and a Ford Ranger.
According to Ford, the alliance is a tribute to Madiba's call to “create a better world for all who live in it” and will serve as a collective drive to uplift every child’s future.
Ford donates 19 vehicles to Nelson Mandela Children's Fund
Taking action on Madiba's call to “create a better world for all who live in it”
Image: Supplied
Ford SA is supplying a fleet of 19 vehicles to the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, aimed at bolstering its outreach initiatives and community-driven programmes across the country.
The handover marked a milestone moment as the organisation celebrates its 30th anniversary of championing children’s rights and transforming lives throughout SA and the region.
“As a brand that recently celebrated its centenary, Ford understands the importance of giving back and forging enduring partnerships that drive progress in society,” said Neale Hill, president of Ford SA.
“The vehicles will enable us to reach the remote parts of the country where the most vulnerable children are likely to be found,” said Dr Linda Ncube-Nkomo, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund.
“It is collaborations like these with the private sectors that will enable us to make a difference in the lives of children and the families from which they come.”
The fleet comprises four Ford Transits, 13 Tourneos and two locally assembled Rangers, for three years, with full ownership transferred as a donation at the end of this term for vehicles still required by the fund. Each vehicle has been carefully allocated and, where required, tailored to support the fund’s operational needs, including fieldwork, mobile services and community outreach.
Vehicle support will be provided through various programmes, with vehicles allocated based on the project’s specific focus areas and mobility requirements.
Through its Child Survival and Development programme, the fund addresses a high number of mortality rates for children under the age of five by delivering essential health services to vulnerable communities. A Transit has been converted into a fully equipped mobile clinic featuring visitor seating, an examination room, a toilet, solar-powered systems, electrical infrastructure and accessibility features.
The Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital, which was established to close the gap in paediatric healthcare in Gauteng, will also benefit from a dedicated Tourneo for operational support.
Three Tourneo minibuses will serve initiatives targeting rising incidents of child abuse and violence, in addition to a Transit converted into a mobile workshop. The workshop features retractable storage, a power supply for roadshow equipment and infrastructure to support on-the-ground violence prevention initiatives.
The fund's Sustainable Livelihoods Programme aims to reduce poverty and improve household stability by supporting income-generating initiatives. A Transit panel van has been converted for egg distribution, featuring shelving, non-slip surfaces, secure egg dividers, shock-absorbing padding and ventilation. It will serve youth-led agricultural and enterprise projects focused on food security and income creation. Five Tourneo units will also support this programme, further aiding community mobilisation and broader project implementation.
The fund’s core operations will be strengthened through the use of a Transit, two Tourneos and a Ford Ranger.
According to Ford, the alliance is a tribute to Madiba's call to “create a better world for all who live in it” and will serve as a collective drive to uplift every child’s future.
REVIEW | Ford Ranger Tremor puts on brawny show
FIRST DRIVE | New Ford Territory Dark Edition provides extra swagger
REVIEW | Ford’s likeable Puma marred by lofty pricing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos