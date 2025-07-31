No mention of robotaxi as Tesla launches ride-hailing in San Francisco

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) said last week Tesla was not allowed to “test or transport the public” with or without a driver in a self-driving vehicle.
Tesla had notified the CPUC of its intent to include friends and family of employees, plus select public participants in the bay area service, but only in human-operated vehicles.
But the regulator reiterated Tesla must first complete a pilot phase without charging customers before pursuing full-autonomous permits, a process that has taken competitors such as Alphabet's Waymo years to navigate.
“You can now ride-hail a Tesla in the SF bay area, in addition to Austin,” Musk said in a post on X, without adding other details.
Tesla, in a post on X, showed the service area would include the San Francisco area, San Jose and Berkeley.
Tesla only has a permit from California's department of motor vehicles to test self-driving vehicles with a safety driver on public roads. It does not have the permits needed to collect fares in robotaxis.
The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for additional details.
Reuters
