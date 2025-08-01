Motoring

JLR boss Adrian Mardell is stepping down

His successor will be announced in due course

By Reuters - 01 August 2025 - 18:00
Adrian Mardell joined JLR in 1990 and became CEO in November 2022.
Adrian Mardell joined JLR in 1990 and became CEO in November 2022.
Image: Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Jaguar

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) chief Adrian Mardell will step down after more than three decades at the company, having said he wanted to retire after three years as CEO, a spokesperson for the carmaker said on Thursday.

His successor will be announced in due course, the spokesperson added.

Mardell joined JLR in 1990, became CEO in November 2022 after a stint as CFO from June 2019 and spearheaded a major brand revamp at Jaguar.

During his tenure, the British luxury carmaker, a wholly owned subsidiary of India's Tata Motors, posted its highest profit in a decade, eliminated £5bn (R120,176,400,000) in debt and posted its strongest operational performance to date.

JLR in April paused exports of its British-made vehicles to the US for a month after President Donald Trump imposed a 25% tariff on all imported cars. It resumed exports in May.

The US, which accounts for nearly a quarter of JLR’s global sales, is a key market for its high margin Range Rover and Defender models.

JLR has no manufacturing presence in the US and its Range Rovers are built in Britain,  subject to a 10% levy, while its Defenders are assembled in Slovakia, which faces a 15% duty.

Jaguar has plants in Britain.

Mardell was among the guests at the opening of Trump's new golf course in Scotland on Monday, part of the US president's five-day visit to the UK.

JLR trims margin forecast on US tariff concerns

British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover lowered its fiscal 2026 earnings before interest and taxes margins forecast to 5%-7% on Monday from 10% ...
Motoring
1 month ago

Tata to reassess Jaguar-Land Rover forecast as US tariffs fan uncertainty

India's Tata Motors said on Tuesday it was reevaluating its annual profitability target for luxury car brand Jaguar Land Rover, joining carmakers ...
Motoring
2 months ago

Land Rover to enter Dakar Rally in 2026

Three-year factory racing programme will take on Dakar and the complete World Rally Raid Championship.
Motoring
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Morero reveals bold plans to fix Joburg
IN THE KNOW | Bishop Benjamin Dube on the link between music and growing in ...