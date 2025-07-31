Ford South Africa has strengthened its long-standing relationship with RAM Hand-to-Hand Couriers by supplying an additional 100 new Transit vans to the company’s growing fleet.
The latest delivery brings RAM’s number of Ford vehicles in operation to 578, underlining the courier firm’s trust in the carmaker's commercial vehicle offering. Since the partnership began in 2004, RAM has taken delivery of more than 1,600 Ford vehicles.
The fleet handles demanding daily operations, often covering distances of up to 500km. One RAM Ford Ranger — a 2019 2.0 SiT XLT 4x4 — has passed the 500,000km mark. A further 51 vehicles in the fleet are more than a decade old and have each exceeded 300,000km.
RAM deploys its Transits mainly in urban areas, while Rangers are tasked with reaching more remote or challenging destinations. This vehicle mix allows the company to optimise its delivery routes in varying terrain.
“The strength of our relationship with RAM is built on trust in our products, in our after-sales support and in our ability to deliver consistent performance,” said Ryan Searle, director of sales operations at Ford South Africa.
“We’re proud to be the backbone of businesses such as RAM, who rely on the proven reliability and low cost of ownership our vehicles offer in high-demand environments. The Transit is designed to work hard while making life easier for the people who drive it every day.”
Ford bolsters RAM partnership with 100 new Transits
Image: Supplied
