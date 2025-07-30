REVIEW | Mazda CX-30 remains a chic and dependable crossover pick

There is plenty of uncertainty surrounding the fate of legacy automakers in the current climate.
And that stems from the powerful emergence of the Chinese automotive industry – a disrupter that has become tough to beat in offering customers a great deal for less outlay across most segments.
The monthly figures speak for themselves. Very soon, we might see brands from China edging in on the turf of the most beloved SA staples, such as Volkswagen and Toyota.
Already, they have outpaced marques that were once regular features in the top half of the monthly new vehicle sales charts. That includes Mazda.
But where proven reliability and longevity are concerned, legacy automakers such as Mazda still have the upper hand. While the oldest Chinese carmaker in SA is just shy of turning 18, a brand like Mazda has been involved in Mzansi for decades.
It has proven itself to be a purveyor of durable cars and, in more recent times, offerings that sought to elevate its persona with sharper designs and build quality that some have likened to German standards.
A Mazda CX-30 recently arrived for evaluation, looking quite rakish in a dark shade of blue. The crossover was first launched in 2020 as a bridge between buyers who found the CX-3 too compact and the CX-5 too large.
Mazda is not one for radical changes during a product life-cycle, so aside from subtle tweaks from trim and equipment standpoints, the CX-30 seen here is much the same as the model launched about five years ago.
That is a considerable length of time in modern motoring terms, but the sleek, curvaceous aesthetic appeal of the model remains as desirable now as it was then.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Pricing ranges from R531,800 for the basic Active version, while R579,400 gets you into the Dynamic grade. The Carbon Edition, with its dark colour scheme, is R597,800 and the range-topping Individual we tested costs R641,900. Pricing includes a five-year/unlimited mileage warranty and service plan.
On the outside, the 18-inch, glossy black alloys are the biggest differentiation vs its lesser siblings.
The cabin is distinguished by a delicious two-tone colour combination: toffee for the leatherette bolsters, suede-like upholstery for the seat inners and door panels. One is reminded where the comparisons to Teutonic cabin finishes originate from behind the wheel of a CX-30: materials are of an excellent standard, from the soft-touch fascia, to the grip of the elegant three-spoke steering wheel.
The doors of the Mazda are on the light side, but any concerns about occupants’ safety are assuaged by the fitment of seven airbags and the credentials of a five-star EuroNCAP rating.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Some may lament the slightly dated look of the cabin, but traditionalists will still enjoy the blend of analogue with digital. The instrument cluster, for example, still has classic needles and gauges for the tachometer and fuel level, complemented by a central screen handling speed and other data. Atop the fascia is a slim infotainment screen that blends appealingly.
Being the top-tier expression of the CX-30 range, the standard equipment level is high, with amenities like a sunroof, Bose audio system and electrically-operated tailgate. Annoyingly, the navigation system requires an SD card, which was not present in our test unit. The vehicle's 295l boot is also on the shallow side.
Road manners are respectable, with good marks for sound insulation and light but direct steering. There are some compromises where ride quality is concerned, attributed to those 18-inch alloys, in tandem with suspension tuning that is decidedly firm. Drive is to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic.
Where Mazda could be criticised for lagging is in the power-train department. The CX-30 uses a 2.0l, four-cylinder petrol engine, which is naturally aspirated. This 121kW/213Nm unit has served in Mazda products for many years and has an industrial appliance-like quality.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
On one hand, the long-lasting potential and easy maintenance of such a simple, uncomplicated motor is a positive. On the other hand, the performance boost and economy of adopting turbocharger technology are hard to argue with.
Rivals like Toyota have found a satisfying middle ground with hybridisation. The CX-30 could certainly benefit from such progress. Average consumption over our week of testing was 8.5l/100km.
While it might not be at the forefront of technological innovation, the CX-30 remains a stylish and proven prospect, from a brand with a sound reputation.
One hopes Mazda has a few ideas in the bag about how it can stave off competition from newer rivals and secure its footing in the Mzansi market for the climb ahead.
