43rd Cars in the Park returns to Zwartkops Raceway on Sunday

South Africa’s largest classic car show, Cars in the Park, takes place on August 3 at Zwartkops Raceway. In its 43rd edition, the event is hosted by the Pretoria Old Motor Club, which celebrates its 60th anniversary next year.
The club’s origins date back to a chance meeting in Pretoria in 1966. Steffan Stander, driving his 1930 Ford Model A through Arcadia, spotted an older Model T heading in the opposite direction. He followed it and flagged down the driver near Loftus Versfeld stadium. The driver was Erwin Kuschke, and the two struck up a conversation that led to a lasting friendship and the founding of the Pretoria Old Motor Club.
Though Kuschke passed away some years ago, his sons Philip and Emil remain active in the country’s classic car scene. Stander, 84, owns the same Model A and will be showcasing it in the event’s Special Invites section.
His son Neil will display his own Model A alongside a pristine 1967 Ford Mustang he restored himself.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Special Invites celebrate key eras of motoring history
This year’s Special Invites display at the Zwartkops pit area will feature standout vehicles across four themed categories, offering a curated look at South Africa’s motoring heritage.
The first category focuses on Vintage cars built before 1930. Among the highlights are:
The second category covers vehicles built between 1931 and 1945. These include:
Image: Supplied
Another section is dedicated to South African homologation specials, or limited production vehicles from the 1970s to the 1990s built to meet street-legal requirements while remaining eligible for motorsport.
These include rare examples of Cortina and Capri Perana models and the Toyota TRD, developed locally with rallying in mind.
Image: Supplied
Three vintage Velocette motorcycles will also be on display, brought by classic bike enthusiast Tom Linley.
Feast of Fords with historical depth
Across from the Special Invites section, positioned on the ridge near the top entrance to Zwartkops, well-known motoring enthusiast Colin Lazarus will exhibit part of his Ford collection. This includes:
Lazarus, who owns Lazarus Motor Corporation in Centurion, has a long connection to the Ford brand. He took over the family’s Bronkhorstspruit dealership as a young man in the late 1970s and has remained a dedicated collector and supporter of the old car movement.
Image: Supplied
Broader celebration of car culture
“This year our main theme is 'The History of the Motor Car',” said event organiser Frik Kraamwinkel.
“South Africa is fortunate in having played a unique part of the history, being a manufacturer of vehicles dating back to 1923 when the first Fords were assembled here. Our decision some years ago to open the event to all sorts of interesting collectable cars has resulted in our admitting cars right up to 2025, as long as they have a special interest to car enthusiasts.”
More than 100 car clubs will take part in the event, filling the infield area of the Zwartkops circuit. The Lions Club will again assist with food and beverage sales, and more 160 vendor stalls will offer everything from clothing and memorabilia to motoring accessories and refreshments.
More than 2,500 vehicles are expected, ranging from vintage classics and modern collectables to high-performance cars such as Ferraris and Porsches. Classic motorcycles will also be on show.
Image: Supplied
Media partners and ticket information
This year Cars in the Park welcomes a new sponsor in the form of All Things Motoring, a television show hosted by Michael Pashut and aired on Ignition TV.
Long-time partner Pretoria FM continues to support the event through on-air interviews and promotional content in the lead-up to Sunday’s show.
“We’re grateful to Pretoria FM for their ongoing support,” said Kraamwinkel. “Radio remains a vital part of our strategy to raise awareness in the region, and we’re equally pleased to have All Things Motoring on board this year.”
Gates open to exhibitors from 6am and the public can enter from 8.30am. Tickets are available online through iTickets at R130 for adults, with free admission for children under 12. Tickets will also be sold at the gate for R150.
Exhibitors arriving in classic or collectable vehicles will be admitted free of charge along with one passenger. Any additional passengers will pay the standard entry fee.
For more information visit www.pomc.co.za.
