Stellantis expects gradual recovery in second half and more ‘tough decisions’

The group also forecast an improved industrial free cash flow

By Reuters - 29 July 2025 - 16:00
Stellantis says its forecasts for the second half are based on tariff rules in place as of Tuesday.
Image: Mauro Ujetto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Stellantis guided on Tuesday for increased net revenues and a low single-digit operating income margin in the second half despite increasing headwinds as the carmaker aims for a gradual recovery after a tough first half.

The group also forecast an improved industrial free cash flow performance in the second half compared with the first six months of the year, when it burned cash for €3bn (R62.12bn).

"Our new leadership team, while realistic about the challenges, will continue making the tough decisions needed to re-establish profitable growth and significantly improved results," said new CEO Antonio Filosa.

Stellantis said its forecasts for the second half were based on tariff rules in place as of Tuesday and estimated an overall tariff impact for 2025 of about €1.5bn (R31.07bn), including €300m (R6.21bn) incurred in the first half.

For the first half, the maker of Jeep, Fiat and Peugeot cars broadly confirmed preliminary figures it released last week. They include:

  • a 13% drop in net revenues to €74.3bn (R1.54-trillion);
  • an adjusted operating income margin of 0.7%; and
  • a net loss of €2.3bn (R47.66bn).

 

