Toyota launches new online shop for parts and accessories

Toyota South Africa Motors has launched its new e-commerce platform, Shop Toyota, giving customers direct access to selected parts, branded merchandise and premium vehicle and lifestyle accessories.
Now live at shop.toyota.co.za, the platform is part of Toyota’s wider digitalisation strategy, combining online convenience with the backing of its established dealer network.
“The launch of the online shop is more than just a new sales channel. It is a reflection of our vision for the future and our quest to deepen our connection with the Toyota community,” said Desiree Trollope, GM for Future Toyota at Toyota South Africa Motors.
“We’re embracing digitalisation to bring our customers closer to the brand, offering them the dependability and authenticity they expect, now with the ease of online access and the option to have products delivered to their homes or fitted at their nearest dealership. The online shop is a one-stop online shop for all things Toyota.”
In addition to offering licensed gear, the platform aims to promote the use of genuine Toyota parts for performance, safety and long-term vehicle value.
The Japanese carmaker said each item available on the platform is selected with quality, brand alignment and sustainability in mind, including a growing focus on local sourcing and responsible manufacturing.
“Like most of our locally produced vehicles, our new shop is also a proudly South African solution,” added Trollope.
“It reflects our commitment to delivering an elevated, tech-enabled customer journey that meets the evolving expectations of digital-first shoppers. At a time when shoppers are looking for smart, locally rooted ways to support the brands they trust, we want to give them a legit destination for officially licensed Toyota gear. The shop is also a channel for Toyota enthusiasts to express their passion, while continuing to support our dealer network and engage the brand beyond the showroom floor.”
Toyota launches new online shop for parts and accessories
New platform part of Toyota’s wider digitalisation strategy
Image: Supplied
