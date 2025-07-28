Motoring

Renault designer Gilles Vidal moves back to Stellantis

Vidal worked for 25 years at Citroen and Peugeot

By Reuters - 28 July 2025 - 13:00
Image: Supplied

Stellantis on Friday appointed Gilles Vidal, credited with overhauling Renault's line up, as head of design for its European brands at a time when the carmaker needs to better manage its sprawling portfolio.

Vidal will oversee the design strategy for Stellantis' European brands, which include Peugeot, Fiat, Citroen and Opel, covering city cars to vans, the group said.

"(Vidal's) deep understanding of European automotive culture and his forward-thinking design philosophy will be essential as we continue to redefine mobility and strengthen the identity of our European brands," said Jean-Philippe Imparato, head of enlarged Europe at Stellantis.

Vidal worked for 25 years at Citroen and Peugeot, during which time he was credited with the success of the Peugeot 3008 SUV, first introduced in 2009.

He has won five "Car of the Year" awards, including at Renault, which he joined in 2020.

His design revamp at Renault, including the electric Scenic and the premium coupe Rafale models, played an important part in the recovery achieved by former CEO Luca de Meo, who resigned last month to join luxury group Kering.

Vidal will join Stellantis in October, replacing Jean-Pierre Ploué, who is leaving the company, the carmaker said.

