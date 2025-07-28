The centre offers five-day teacher training workshops, structured lesson plans, assessments and 12 months of educator support. The facility will also be used to host robotics competitions and coding showcases, promoting pupil engagement and community pride.
Isuzu-developed AI, robotics centre in Gqeberha boosts STEM education
Facility is equipped with robotics kits, tablets, computer lab and coding systems
Image: Supplied
Isuzu Motors SA this week handed over a purpose-built artificial intelligence, coding and robotics centre to Astra Primary School in Gqeberha.
The centre is developed in partnership with Sifiso EdTech — part of the Sifiso Learning Group founded by business and social entrepreneurs Sizwe Nxasana and Judy Dlamini.
The commercial vehicle maker says this is part of its commitment to improve the quality of education and narrow South Africa's skills gap by aligning learning outcomes with needs of the future, contributing to inclusive, equitable and quality education while promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.
The investment in the facility is more than R1.2m, including robotics kits, laptops, tablets, advanced coding software and a customised computer lab designed to give pupils early exposure to future-facing technologies, aligning with global trends in science, technology, engineering and mathematics education.
Image: Supplied
The centre offers five-day teacher training workshops, structured lesson plans, assessments and 12 months of educator support. The facility will also be used to host robotics competitions and coding showcases, promoting pupil engagement and community pride.
“The handover aligns with our corporate strategy, which identifies education as one of the key focus areas in our societal leadership pillar,” said Celestin Ndhlovu, vice-president of corporate services at Isuzu Motors SA.
“The centre will redefine the learning experience for children and as the Eastern Cape department of education we are proud to witness a programme that prepares our children to participate in a rapidly changing and digitally-driven world,” said Lutho Kota, Eastern Cape education department director for e-teaching and e-learning.
“With Isuzu Motors SA we are showing what is possible when we invest in learners and the teachers who guide them, unlocking potential in classrooms and communities,” said Nxasana.
