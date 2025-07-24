Motoring

Updated Opel Mokka now on sale in Mzansi

As before, two variants are available

By Motoring Staff - 25 July 2025 - 11:00
The Mokka GS Line steps things up with larger 18-inch alloy wheels and a contrasting Diamond Black roof.
The facelifted Opel Mokka has arrived in South Africa with a number of updated styling and tech features. Exterior highlights include revised front and rear bumpers for improved aerodynamics and new Eco LED headlamps with upgraded lenses that are said to offer better night-time visibility. The sleek German crossover also gets a new Opel badge on the Vizor radiator grille, bootlid and alloy wheel centre caps. Electrically adjustable and foldable side mirrors are heated and include blind spot warning.

As before, two variants are available, starting with the entry-level Mokka Edition. This model replaces the outgoing Elegance trim and rides on 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Standard kit includes cloth upholstery, front and rear parking sensors, a frameless electrochromic rear-view mirror, a heated multifunction steering wheel, onboard navigation and wireless charging.

A 10-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system come standard, the latter powered by Qualcomm technology. Front occupants get a USB-C port with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, while passengers in the rear benefit from two USB-A charging ports.

The Mokka GS Line steps things up with larger 18-inch alloy wheels, a contrasting Diamond Black roof, lateral parking sensors, a 180º rear-view camera, leather upholstery and heated/massaging leather front seats. Additional driver assistance systems include speed sign recognition, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, active lane keeping, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation and a driver attention alert function.

Both models are powered by a 1.2l three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 96kW and 230Nm, delivered to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Pricing:

Opel Mokka 1.2T Edition — R519,900

Opel Mokka 1.2T GS Line — R564,900

All models include a five-year/100,000km warranty and a three-year/60,000km service plan.

