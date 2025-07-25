Power is provided by the firm’s 2.4l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine churning out 135kW and 480Nm of torque. It comes meshed to a nine-speed automatic transmission and offers a maximum towing capacity of 3,500kg. For added traction across slippery terrain the 4x4 derivative benefits from the addition of electronic locking rear differential.
Now available at dealers, pricing for the new GWM P300 LS:
P300 2.4TD LS 4x2: R529,900
P300 2.4TD LS 4x4: R579,900
Pricing includes a seven-year/200,000km warranty and seven-year/75,000km service plan.
New GWM P300 LS goes on sale in SA
Latest model grade boasts high level of standard features
Image: Supplied
Chinese carmaker GWM has expanded its P-Series line-up with the new P300 LS that replaces the outgoing Black Edition LS.
Available as a 4x2 or more off-road biased 4x4, it hits Mzansi streets wearing a bold front radiator grille, LED headlamp clusters, distinctive wheel arch flares and a set of 18" alloy wheels. Other notable features include cornering function fog lamps, roof rails, fixed sidesteps and an electric lock tailgate.
Image: Supplied
Inside the cabin you’ll find an array of niceties including an Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatible 12.3" touchscreen infotainment system with voice recognition, a 7" digital instrument cluster, wireless charging and multiple USB ports, leather multifunction steering wheel and six loudspeakers. Curiously, for a bakkie, GWM has also included an interior fragrance system.
Standard safety technologies include electronic stability control, traction control, hill start and downhill assist, trailer sway control and a reverse camera with dynamic parking guides. You also get ABS brakes with EBD as well as multiple airbags.
Image: Supplied
Power is provided by the firm’s 2.4l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine churning out 135kW and 480Nm of torque. It comes meshed to a nine-speed automatic transmission and offers a maximum towing capacity of 3,500kg. For added traction across slippery terrain the 4x4 derivative benefits from the addition of electronic locking rear differential.
Now available at dealers, pricing for the new GWM P300 LS:
P300 2.4TD LS 4x2: R529,900
P300 2.4TD LS 4x4: R579,900
Pricing includes a seven-year/200,000km warranty and seven-year/75,000km service plan.
REVIEW | The Haval H7 is a ‘Big Dog’ families will love
FIRST DRIVE | Updated Haval H6 pushes value agenda in crowded segment
REVIEW | GWM Tank 500 wields presence and upmarket persona
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos