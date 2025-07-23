LAUNCH | New Stealth edition boosts Nissan Navara's fight to stay in the game

In 2017 Nissan SA introduced the current generation Navara.
It was a big moment for the Japanese manufacturer, indicating positive fortunes for its local operations.
During that time, the Rosslyn plant was readying to move full steam ahead with production of the model. Other production lines at that period included the NP 300 Hardbody and NP 200. Both are discontinued.
A significant amount was invested in the Rosslyn plant in preparation for Navara. President Cyril Ramaphosa was present to commemorate the start of manufacturing.
Today, Nissan in Mzansi is a shadow of itself, with more questions than answers around the fate of its local operations.
At the recent launch of the Navara Stealth, the company's representatives were reluctant to comment on whether the Rosslyn plant would keep its doors open.
Instead, brand executives encouraged us to focus on the star of day – the Stealth. In 2021 Nissan gave the Navara significant facelift that included a fresher outward appearance, interior enhancements and the ditching of the twin-turbocharged diesel motor that was first introduced in 2017.
Not much has changed since that update four years ago. The lifestyle-orientated double-cab market has evolved considerably since, with new generation players in contention, such as the Ford Ranger, Volkswagen Amarok and Isuzu D-Max. Not forgetting imported Chinese options such as the GWM P-Series and Foton Tunland. The sales-leader, Toyota's Hilux, continues to dominate despite keeping the recipe largely unchanged (much like Nissan); so powerful is the cachet of the brand in Mzansi.
Even though Nissan's prospects seem uncertain, it is encouraging to note the extensive local research and development underpinning the Navara.
Is is truly a double-cab built for challenging local conditions. And indeed, tough local environments across Africa, as the manufacturer proved when it took a Navara fleet on a cross-continental expedition last year.
LAUNCH | New Stealth edition boosts Nissan Navara's fight to stay in the game
Dark trim returns to brand's locally-built bakkie range
Image: Supplied
In 2017 Nissan SA introduced the current generation Navara.
It was a big moment for the Japanese manufacturer, indicating positive fortunes for its local operations.
During that time, the Rosslyn plant was readying to move full steam ahead with production of the model. Other production lines at that period included the NP 300 Hardbody and NP 200. Both are discontinued.
A significant amount was invested in the Rosslyn plant in preparation for Navara. President Cyril Ramaphosa was present to commemorate the start of manufacturing.
Today, Nissan in Mzansi is a shadow of itself, with more questions than answers around the fate of its local operations.
At the recent launch of the Navara Stealth, the company's representatives were reluctant to comment on whether the Rosslyn plant would keep its doors open.
Instead, brand executives encouraged us to focus on the star of day – the Stealth. In 2021 Nissan gave the Navara significant facelift that included a fresher outward appearance, interior enhancements and the ditching of the twin-turbocharged diesel motor that was first introduced in 2017.
Not much has changed since that update four years ago. The lifestyle-orientated double-cab market has evolved considerably since, with new generation players in contention, such as the Ford Ranger, Volkswagen Amarok and Isuzu D-Max. Not forgetting imported Chinese options such as the GWM P-Series and Foton Tunland. The sales-leader, Toyota's Hilux, continues to dominate despite keeping the recipe largely unchanged (much like Nissan); so powerful is the cachet of the brand in Mzansi.
Even though Nissan's prospects seem uncertain, it is encouraging to note the extensive local research and development underpinning the Navara.
Is is truly a double-cab built for challenging local conditions. And indeed, tough local environments across Africa, as the manufacturer proved when it took a Navara fleet on a cross-continental expedition last year.
Image: Supplied
The Stealth sits near middle-to-upper tier LE and SE models on the grade walk. It is set apart from its counterparts by a blacked-out exterior package, comprising the grille, side mirrors, roof rails and 17-inch alloy wheels. Some may recall that the Stealth trim was offered with the pre-facelift Navara for the first time in 2019.
The interior of the Navara has not changed since the 2021 revision, but while it may look outmoded – compared to the digitised quarters of a Ford Ranger – build quality is good and traditionalists might still appreciate the typical layout.
Standard trappings are more than reasonable, pitching it as a suitable double-cab for families whose household heads may also require workhorse compatibility.
It has six airbags, leatherette upholstery, an infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities, climate control, plus USB-C ports for the front and rear.
There is a single engine and transmission choice for the Stealth. That is the familiar 2.5l turbocharged-diesel pairing, linked to a seven-speed automatic gearbox. It can be had in 4x2 and 4x4 derivatives.
Our test route consisted of decently-paced gravel driving, open-road cruising and slow off-road obstacles.
On the gravel and dirt, we were reminded of the competence brought by the sophisticated five-link rear suspension, which suppresses lateral jitters and irons-out rutted surfaces as well as can be expected of a bakkie. The Navara is a confident handler indeed, as happy raising dust through provincial back routes, as it is maintaining the national limit on asphalt.
Image: Supplied
Our off-road session was uneventful, which is exactly what you want: a 4x4 system that keeps your wheels to the ground, sufficient clearance (221mm) for conquering the landscape and enough grunt to pull you out of sticky situations. The 140kW/450Nm of the Navara is stout, with a smooth delivery and encouraging shove.
Pricing starts at R695,200 for the 4x2 model and the 4x4 goes for R779,200. This includes a six-year/150,000km warranty and a six-year/90,000km service plan.
The Navara is a great reminder of Nissan's strong suits and the engineering substance that has long supported the reputation of its products.
Fans of the brand will undoubtedly be crossing fingers that the tide will turn in its favour. But given the current realities of the market – and Nissan SA's seeming lack of a clear turnaround strategy – one can only wait and see what the future holds.
Nissan confirms Oppama plant will stop production by March 2028
Nissan turnaround plan under spotlight at shareholder meeting
Can Nissan’s new Leaf rekindle its electric mojo?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos