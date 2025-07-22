A special suspension spring kit lowers the ride height by about 20mm, while a full set of 21-inch AC Schnitzer AC6 lightweight forged wheels (with a Y-spoke design) help slice unsprung mass for sharper handling at the limit.
AC Schnitzer gives BMW M5 a boost
German tuning firm manages to extract more horsepower from the car’s 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged hybrid V8
AC Schnitzer is offering an exclusive upgrade package to enhance the power, appearance and all-round performance of the latest BMW M5 saloon (G90) and estate (G99) models.
Starting with the engine, the German tuning firm has managed to extract a few more horses from the car’s 4.4l twin-turbocharged hybrid V8 — 596kW, up from 535kW. This increase is due in part to a fruitier-sounding, freer-flowing AC Schnitzer stainless steel exhaust system, which features four 110mm tailpipes finished in racy “carbon sport”.
A special suspension spring kit lowers the ride height by about 20mm, while a full set of 21-inch AC Schnitzer AC6 lightweight forged wheels (with a Y-spoke design) help slice unsprung mass for sharper handling at the limit.
Available in natural aluminium or gloss black, the wheels are shod with 285/35 tyres at the front and 295/35 at the rear. For those who prefer to keep the standard rims for a more under-the-radar look, AC Schnitzer offers aluminium wheel spacers (7mm per side) to better fill out the arches.
The exterior has also been amped up with an aggressive-looking aerodynamic package that’s said to improve high-speed stability and balance. It consists of a front splitter, front side wings, side skirts, roof spoiler or wing (depending on the model), rear spoiler (saloon only), a three-piece rear diffuser and unique design elements for the front fenders.
Interior upgrades are more subtle, including aluminium pedals, a matching footrest, a key holder and an aluminium cover for the iDrive controller.
AC Schnitzer says all these components are in development. Availability, delivery dates and pricing will be announced soon.
