REVIEW | Why the SA-built BMW X3 will stoke your sense of patriotism
Brenwin Naidu enjoys a world-class car manufactured in Tshwane
Image: Supplied
In his 2003 state of the nation address, former president Thabo Mbeki cited achievements indicating South Africa was on a good path.
For example, in 2002 GDP grew by 3.1% and our currency recorded its first annual gain against the US dollar in 15 years.
During that period, household consumption expenditure purportedly grew by an average of 3.2% and disposable income increased by more than 3.5%. Tax reform in 1999 was said to have cumulatively increased the income of citizens by a total of R38.1bn.
Times were relatively good and perhaps that prosperity in the early years of democracy was well reflected by the popularity of premium marques, particularly in the saloon class, where the Audi A4, BMW 3-Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class were favourite local staples.
At one point, all the cars were made in Mzansi. The B5 (first generation) A4 was assembled in Kariega. From the 1980s until 2018, BMW made its 3-Series at the Rosslyn plant, starting with the E30 and ending with the F30. Today it is only the C-Class that originates from the Mercedes-Benz East London plant.
However, it's not all doom and gloom, as after 3-Series production ended in Rosslyn, the baton was taken up by the X3. In 2023 BMW invested R4.2bn towards the future readiness of the facility, including gearing up to build the latest X3.
It is a car that has received its fair share of flowers. That includes the accolade of 2025 South African Car of the Year (SA COTY), under the auspices of the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists.
Image: Supplied
In private conversation, an esteemed colleague was of the view the BMW X3 xDrive20d ought not to have secured the title, arguing a victor needed to reflect the times and should have been something with electric powertrain technology. Or something Chinese.
We agreed to disagree as from my perspective the X3 was the ideal recipient. “Reflecting the times” through a first world lens is one thing, but you also have to reflect on the nuances of the domestic market environment.
A diesel SUV with premium cachet and aspirational value is going to resonate stronger than an electric vehicle with the average local shopper at this stage. Load-shedding might not be as widespread as before, but residents in cities such as Johannesburg are all-too familiar with unplanned outages that can sometimes last days.
As for the Chinese, their onslaught has been interesting to observe, with compelling products and aggressive pricing strategies. However, as the contenders in the running for SA COTY revealed, there is room for improvement – and they are yet to achieve reputations for durability and aftersales at the level of proven legacy counterparts.
It is also not like the X3 range lacks diversity of progressive powertrain options, with a plug-in hybrid in the mix and the prospect of a fully-electric version to replace the iX3 that debuted in the previous G01 series.
Among other factors, the X3 won for its game-changing refinement (the cabin is vault-like in terms of quietness and quality), new generation driver assistance technologies (that are not flummoxed by the challenges of local road conditions) and pricing that is competitive in relation to segment peers.
Image: Supplied
The range kicks off at R1,047,760 (X3 20) and tops out at R1,545,447 for the M50. The xDrive20d costs R1,136,417. Warranty is of a two-year/unlimited mileage duration and maintenance plan coverage is five years and 100,000km.
As you might have gleaned from the headline, it is nice to know this world-class offering built to export market standards was produced at the Rosslyn facility. It is a car that contributes directly to the local economy, creating employment on the production line and across the value chain.
Last week BMW sent its X3 in xDrive20d guise and it provided an enjoyable refresher in the core competencies of the vehicle.
From an aesthetic perspective, BMW designs of late have divided opinion and the X3 is no different. My first reaction after seeing the global launch images nearly two years ago was one of disdain. The goofy kidney grilles and concave surfaces were unflattering on screen.
In the flesh, and bolstered by the fitment of the M Sport regalia, the latest X3 comes across as a far more cohesive creation. What you can say quite conclusively of the model is that it is distinctive, unmistakably a BMW.
Same goes for the inside, where buyers will find a driver-centric and highly digitised cabin. The brand appears to have nailed the balance between screen-intensive and user-friendly, while serving up the textures befitting a premium marque.
If you like to run hands over interior surfaces, the X3 will not disappoint, with upmarket materials and satisfying touchpoints. Take the chunky door release mechanisms, for instance.
Image: Supplied
Part of the M Sport kit is a thick-rimmed, three-spoke steering wheel, with a familiar template that echoes a style dating back to the most beloved BMW icons of decades past. It feels right and ergonomically correct in the palms.
At the COTY testing days some (including myself) were surprised at how quiet the cabin is despite the diesel powertrain. Some thought they were in the petrol version. Vibrations and exterior intrusions are incredibly well suppressed.
The 2.0l turbocharged-diesel, four-cylinder unit outputs 145kW/400Nm, with a gutsy feel under hard acceleration, typical of torque-rich oil-burner motors from Bimmer.
The best part is that even if you drive with a leaden foot, average consumption lingers around the late 6l/100km mark.
Allow me to wrap-up this ode to the X3 with two gripes that were identified. Minor issues but they exist nonetheless. First, there seemed to be no way to fully deactivate the automatic stop-start system. I certainly could not find the right button. Second, the doors unlock automatically each time you engage the parking brake. The obvious downside to this was revealed in bumper-to-bumper traffic.
The X3 is an awesome example of what the local automotive manufacturing sector is capable of.
We need such reminders, particularly in uncertain times where global politics, government-related challenges and tough local economic conditions loom threateningly over the fate of the industry.
