The grade walk has been updated in line with the rest of the Volkswagen range: Life, Style and R-Line.
Actually, we are forgetting one. That is the most basic, entry-level version, which the brand has seemingly not accorded a specific moniker too.
We requested this derivative for our test of the model.
Base versions are fascinating because you get to see just what comes standard for the money, in addition to how good (or poor) the core makings of a vehicle are, without the frills, that can often detract buyers from deficiencies beneath the skin.
The sum of R399,900 gets you into the standard T-Cross manual. This includes a three-year/120,000km warranty and three-year/45,000km service plan.
Yes, it looks quite demure, with its modest 16-inch black alloys and plain dressing, versus the garnishes of the Life and R-Line. But for the buyer who is less image conscious, that is just fine. Same goes for the cabin, with its conservative, dark hues.
It would be fair to say the cabin does not match the surface-level pizazz of a Chinese equivalent. But build quality is excellent, with the overall feel that it would last well beyond a decade of hard use. Even better news is that unlike before, the dashboard top surface is finished in upmarket, soft-touch material.
The basics from an equipment perspective are covered. That includes a digital instrument cluster, multi-function steering wheel, electric windows all-round, electric side mirror adjustment and six airbags.
REVIEW | Why the entry-level VW T-Cross is the pick of the range
Base model ticks the essential boxes
Image: Brenwin Naidu
The SA new car market was a very different place in 2019.
When the Volkswagen T-Cross was launched locally that year, nobody could have forecast the intensification of market disrupters from China. Nor could anyone have anticipated the 2020 pandemic, whose effects on the industry are still being felt in certain ways.
For the German automaker, it was time to step into the limelight on the burgeoning B-segment crossover stage, a realm in which it had previously never featured.
There was little doubt that the T-Cross would become a successful performer almost overnight, firstly because of the equity the Volkswagen brand holds in the country, secondly as a result of the proven ingredients underpinning the model.
Produced in Spain, the T-Cross took its identity from the Polo, essentially combining the same attributes, just in a taller, tougher form of packaging.
Rivals in the category varied, from Indian-built options like the Ford EcoSport, to the Mazda CX-3 from Japan and French picks from Renault (Captur) as well as an Italian contender, the Fiat 500X.
In time, the market evolved with more budget-friendly offerings such as the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet, in addition to the Suzuki Vitara Brezza, all made in India, espousing emerging market sensibilities and pricing that reflected this thrifty slant.
The T-Cross was set apart by those typical Volkswagen brand hallmarks, from sturdy on-road characteristics, to a solid interior (even though certain surfaces were not all that plush); bolstered by punchy engines and attractive styling.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Expectedly, the model carried a more premium price-tag versus rivals. And while this was largely warranted from a quality and substance perspective, the level of standard specification, it was felt, could have been more generous.
And that criticism was given further credence when players such as the Haval Jolion and Chery Tiggo 4 Pro came to town, offering a much longer list of goodies, at prices that upstaged the German.
Still, loyal fans continue to appreciate what the T-Cross represents. And even impartial shoppers without an allegiance concede to the strength of the Volkswagen brand, its proven reputation in SA, as well as the fact that its local manufacturing operations contribute greatly to the economy.
Though it is getting on in years, the T-Cross remains an important vehicle for the Volkswagen brand locally, boosting the compact end of the portfolio, alongside the Polo Vivo and Polo. In 2027 the range will gain the Tengo, which would realistically even replace the T-Cross in Mzansi as the most attainable Volkswagen crossover.
The tweaks made to the T-Cross for the current model year are minor but not insignificant.
Observe the subtle front styling changes, underscored by a refreshed bumper design. There are new alloy designs and revised tail light clusters.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Image: Brenwin Naidu
All models in the range make use of a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged-petrol unit. State of tune in this basic manual model is 70kW/175Nm.
The five-speed gearbox is a pairing most complementary, allowing the driver to wind-out the motor. Clutch action is short and defined, while the lever itself has a nice weight to it. Average fuel consumption over 500km was 7l/100km.
In a changing landscape, the substance of the T-Cross holds appeal to buyers who trust the proven longevity of legacy brands such as Volkswagen.
