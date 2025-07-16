A one-off 2024 Porsche 911 GT3 RS with livery configured by pop star Dua Lipa is going on auction in Germany.
As part of her collaboration with Porsche, the three-time Grammy Award winner helped to configure the special edition of the 992-generation, track-focused car which RM Sotheby’s is putting up for sale.
Between concerts in Paris and Prague, the musician paid a visit to Monte Carlo ahead of this year’s Monaco Grand Prix to unveil the unique car. The 911 has bright livery predominantly coloured turquoise and featuring red, gold and dark green swirls.
The car is optioned with a sporty Weissach Package with lightweight magnesium wheels (painted in Satin Pyro Red) and carbon fibre-reinforced drivetrain components to save 22kg over the regular GT3 RS. Additional highlights include ceramic brakes with yellow-painted calipers, a front-axle lift system and red finish for the tachometer and chrono stopwatch.
Dua Lipa’s custom Porsche 911 GT3 RS hits the auction block
The three-time Grammy Award winner helped to configure the special edition of the 992-generation, track-focused car
Image: RM SOTHEBY’S
A one-off 2024 Porsche 911 GT3 RS with livery configured by pop star Dua Lipa is going on auction in Germany.
As part of her collaboration with Porsche, the three-time Grammy Award winner helped to configure the special edition of the 992-generation, track-focused car which RM Sotheby’s is putting up for sale.
Between concerts in Paris and Prague, the musician paid a visit to Monte Carlo ahead of this year’s Monaco Grand Prix to unveil the unique car. The 911 has bright livery predominantly coloured turquoise and featuring red, gold and dark green swirls.
The car is optioned with a sporty Weissach Package with lightweight magnesium wheels (painted in Satin Pyro Red) and carbon fibre-reinforced drivetrain components to save 22kg over the regular GT3 RS. Additional highlights include ceramic brakes with yellow-painted calipers, a front-axle lift system and red finish for the tachometer and chrono stopwatch.
Image: RM SOTHEBY’S
The GT3 RS is powered by a naturally aspirated 4.0l flat-six engine that revs to a wailing 9,000rpm and sends 386kW and 465Nm to the rear wheels via a seven-speed PDK transmission. It launches to 100km/h in 3.2 seconds on its way to a top speed of 296km/h.
The enormous rear wing incorporates a Formula 1-style drag-reduction system, helping to generate an impressive 409kg of downforce at 200km/h.
All proceeds from the charity auction will be donated to the Sunny Hill Foundation, created by Dua Lipa to support Kosovan society.
The Dua Lipa Rennstall GT3 RS is valued at more than R8.3m and bidding for the online auction closes on July 31.
Porsche 911 Carrera Coupé Reimagined by Singer sizzles at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Porsche presents new Taycan and Cayenne Black Edition models
Porsche previews Cayenne Electric with record-breaking run
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos