Volvo adds extended maintenance plan to XC60 range in SA

The maintenance plan covers all scheduled services, including labour, parts and software updates

By Motoring Staff - 16 July 2025 - 12:00
Image: Supplied

Volvo Car South Africa (VCSA) has introduced a limited-time maintenance plan for its XC60, aimed at offering long-term peace of mind and reducing ownership costs.

For a limited period, new XC60 models, including the mild-hybrid B5 and Recharge T8 plug-in hybrid, will be covered by a seven-year/140,000km maintenance plan (whichever comes first). This extends the three-year/60,000km plan and applies across all trim levels. The offer is valid until the end of September 2025, while stocks last.

“Extending the maintenance plan of the XC60 reflects VCSA’s focus on long-term vehicle care and customer value,” said VCSA MD Grant Locke.

“It forms part of our broader commitment to delivering an ownership experience that matches the quality of our vehicles and the needs of today’s drivers.”

The maintenance plan covers scheduled services, including labour, parts and software updates, in line with Volvo’s recommended service schedule, giving owners greater confidence and predictability in running costs.

