Motoring

Refreshed Honda HR-V lands in Mzansi: pricing and specs

Available solely in Elegance specification, there's several updates on the outside and inside

By Motoring Staff - 16 July 2025 - 16:00
The refreshed HR-V has a matching radiator grille and two-tone alloy wheels.
The refreshed HR-V has a matching radiator grille and two-tone alloy wheels.
Image: Supplied

Honda South Africa has updated its HR-V with a number of exterior and interior upgrades, enhanced specifications and a more attainable price tag. 

Compared to the outgoing model, the new HR-V features a redesigned body-coloured radiator grille, new dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels and a full-LED tail light strip. The rear bumper benefits from a new high-gloss garnish while the exterior colour palette offers a choice of five eye-catching hues: Crystal Black Pearlescent, Opal White Pearlescent, Brilliant Sporty Blue Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic and Ignite Red Metallic.

Cabin highlights include eco-friendly leather seats, a redesigned centre console with two USB ports (Type A/Type C), a 15W wireless charging pad and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment screen compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Available solely in Elegance specification (Comfort and Executive variants fall away), other standard features include automatic highbeam headlamps, a six-speaker audio system, keyless entry, adaptive cruise control, six airbags and Honda Sensing. The latter avails driver aids such as lane-keeping assist, emergency braking and road departure mitigation.

The new Honda HR-V retails for R539,000, including a five-year/200,000km warranty and four-year/60,000km service plan.

Honda Civic Type R Ultimate Edition marks end of an era

Honda is bidding farewell to the Civic Type R in Europe with a Ultimate Edition: a limited run of just 40 units, available now across the region.
Motoring
1 month ago

Honda-backed Helm.ai unveils vision system for self-driving cars

Honda Motor-backed Helm.ai on Thursday unveiled its camera-based system to interpret urban environments, dubbed Helm.ai Vision, and said it was in ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago

Honda to scale back on EVs and concentrate on hybrids

Honda said on Tuesday it was scaling back its investment in electric vehicles, given slowing demand, and would focus on capturing growing demand for ...
Motoring
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Kaizer Motaung receives honorary doctorate from Wits University
IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile