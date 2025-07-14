Motoring

WATCH | Is it worth rebuilding an old car's engine?

The team helps a motorist decide whether to preserve or move on

By Ignition TV - 14 July 2025 - 17:30

Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they advise a viewer whether it makes sense to rebuild an older car's engine that has in excess of 225,000km on the clock. 

