Porsche 911 Carrera Coupé Reimagined by Singer sizzles at Goodwood Festival of Speed

One of the stars on display at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed is the new Porsche 911 Carrera Coupé Reimagined by Singer.
The latest project to emerge from the California-based luxury specialist, the striking restomod is based on a fully restored 964 chassis made stronger and more rigid thanks to the engineering knowhow of Red Bull Advanced Technologies.
It’s a painstaking process that uses composite and steel reinforcement to significantly improve the German sports car’s handling, braking performance and overall refinement.
Once this is out the way, Singer turns its attention to the vehicle’s distinctive carbon fibre bodywork that in this instance pays tribute to the widebody, Turbo-look Porsche 911 3.2 Carrera models that proved so popular in the 1980s.
To enhance cooling and airflow, Singer has crafted a deep front spoiler and fitted intakes in the leading edges of the rear fenders to direct air straight into the engine compartment.
Depending on customer preference, the engine lid can be fitted with a fixed "whale tail" spoiler (another throwback to the era of excess) or a more subtle speed-activated wing. They add aerodynamic stability when travelling at higher velocities.
High-performance auxiliary driving lights may also be specified, rising from the front hood when activated and folding down flush when not in use.
While the exterior of the Porsche 911 Carrera Coupé Reimagined by Singer references the past, its engine is a celebration of modern day technology. Developed in collaboration with Cosworth, the naturally aspirated 4.0l six-pot air-cooled boxer motor features four valves per cylinder, water-cooled heads, variable valve timing, an electrically powered fan and a titanium exhaust system.
Pushing out 313kW and capable of revving to more than 8,000rpm, the formidable unit is meshed to a six-speed manual transmission sending drive direct to the rear wheels. Drivers can also switch between five drive modes (Road, Sport, Track, Off and Weather) to adjust the levels of intervention from the traction and electronic stability control.
The performance of the engine is enhanced with a sophisticated approach to suspension, brakes, wheels and tyres, enabling drivers to cover ground rapidly and with confidence. Suspension developed for Singer’s turbocharged models provides the foundation for compliant and sporting handling, while four-way adjustable dampers with electronic damping control can be adjusted from the driver’s seat and incorporate a nose lift system.
Carbon ceramic brakes are available as an option and sit behind a set of 18-inch, Fuchs-style centre-lock wheels. The latter are shod with the latest breed of Michelin Pilot Sport tyres for maximum mechanical grip.
Like the exterior, the interior of the Porsche 911 Carrera Coupé Reimagined by Singer is a work of art and offers customers an almost endless scope of personalisation through bespoke paint, leather and material finishes. Hand-built instrument gauges and Sports seats with corduroy centres are fitted as standard. Lightweight track seats are available as an option as is a raised gear shifter mechanism.
For comfort and convenience, Singer has fitted air-conditioning, satellite navigation and Apple CarPlay connectivity.
How much? Though pricing depends on the specification requested by each car’s owner, it’s safe to assume they will start in the region of $500,000 (R8.9m).
The Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe Reimagined by Singer will be limited to 100 commissions.
