Motoring

Nissan considers Foxconn EV output to save Oppama from closure

The discussions were first reported by the Nikkei business daily late on Sunday

By Reuters - 07 July 2025 - 13:00
Japan's Nissan is in talks to allow Taiwan's Foxconn to use one of the carmaker's domestic factories to build electric vehicles, a deal that could save the plant from closure.
Japan's Nissan is in talks to allow Taiwan's Foxconn to use one of the carmaker's domestic factories to build electric vehicles, a deal that could save the plant from closure.
Image: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Japan's Nissan is in talks to allow Taiwan's Foxconn to use one of the carmaker's domestic factories to build electric vehicles, said two people familiar with the matter, a deal that could save the plant from closure.

Reuters reported in May that Nissan was considering closing its Oppama plant, in the port city of Yokosuka south of Tokyo. CEO Ivan Espinosa has announced sweeping restructuring plans aimed at turning around the struggling carmaker, including closing seven of Nissan's 17 factories globally and reducing its workforce by 15%.

Allowing electronics manufacturer Foxconn to produce its own EVs at Oppama could avert plant closure, mitigating the impact of restructuring the plant's 3,900 employees and suppliers, the people said, declining to be identified.

The discussions were first reported by the Nikkei business daily late on Sunday.

Nissan in a statement said the Nikkei report was not based on information released by the carmaker. A Foxconn spokesperson did not respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

In May, Nissan's junior partner Mitsubishi signed a memorandum of understanding with a Foxconn subsidiary for the Taiwanese firm to supply it with an EV model.

Nissan looking to cull 250 jobs at UK's Sunderland plant

Nissan Motor will begin talks this week to seek job cuts at its Sunderland plant in Britain, it said on Monday, as the Japanese carmaker targets a ...
Motoring
5 days ago

Nissan turnaround plan under spotlight at shareholder meeting

Nissan Motor will face scrutiny over its deepening crisis at an annual general meeting on Tuesday, where investors will also vote on an activist ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Can Nissan’s new Leaf rekindle its electric mojo?

Nissan is betting on a new version of its Leaf EV to revive its fortunes, having gone from mass market EV pioneer to laggard since its first model ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile
Infamous Gupta family's Saxonwold compound goes under the hammer