Mitsubishi aims to increase European sales with new Renault models

The company will add two new models derived from its French partner's line-up this year

By Reuters - 02 July 2025 - 11:00
To save money and time on development, Mitsubishi based its latest Colt on the Renault Clio.
Image: Supplied

Mitsubishi aims to increase its European sales by up to 30% with the help of two new Renault-based models, the regional CEO for the Japanese carmaker, Frank Krol, told Automotive News Europe.

The aim is to sell 75,000 to 80,000 vehicles annually in Europe, a gain of 20 to 30% compared to 2024, Krol said in an interview published on Monday, without giving a timeframe.

To save money and time on development, Mitsubishi based its latest Colt and ASX cars on the Renault Clio and Captur models.

The company will add two new models derived from its French partner's line-up this year.

On Tuesday it will unveil the Grandis, based on the Renault Symbioz SUV made in Spain.

In September it hopes to unveil the new Eclipse Cross car, based on the Renault Scenic built in France and turned into a pure electric vehicle.

