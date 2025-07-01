Lexus ranks highest in JD Power 2025 vehicle quality study

Lexus has been ranked the highest-quality automotive brand in the JD Power 2025 US Initial Quality Study (IQS).
With a score of 166 problems experienced per 100 vehicles (PP100), Toyota’s luxury division narrowly outscored second-placed Nissan with 169 PP100. Hyundai was third (173) ahead of Jaguar (175) and Chevrolet (178). Audi (269) was the lowest-placed brand in the study.
Now in its 39th year, the JD Power IQS is based on responses from 92,694 purchasers and lessees of new 2025 model-year vehicles, collected during the first 90 days of ownership. The study measures the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles (PP100), with a lower score indicating higher quality.
Overall, problems per 100 vehicles (PP100) have improved to 192 PP100 from 194 PP100 a year ago. Premium brands have improved 27 PP100 to 203 PP100 from 230 PP100 in 2024, largely driven by Tesla, while problems among mass-market brands have increased to 187 PP100 from 181 PP100 in 2024.
Image: Supplied
Image: JD Power
The infotainment category remains the most problematic vehicle category in the study, according to JD Power.
“While customers do find the larger touchscreens visually appealing, their functionality within the vehicle is an increasing source of frustration,” said Frank Hanley, senior director of auto benchmarking at JD Power.
“Customers are having to tap and swipe through multiple screens to access key vehicle functions like climate settings and built-in garage door openers. Owners find these things to be overly complicated and too distracting to use while driving. By retaining dedicated physical controls for some of these interactions, automakers can alleviate pain points and simplify the overall customer experience.”
In the 2025 study, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) had the most problems on average, with more issues than their battery electric vehicle (BEV) counterparts (237 PP100 vs 212 PP100). Petrol (184 PP100) and hybrid (196 PP100) vehicles had fewer problems. The improvement in BEVs was driven by a 62 PP100 improvement for Tesla, said JD Power.
