Tesla suffers major sales decline in Sweden and Denmark

Tesla's sales dropped for a sixth straight month in Sweden and Denmark in June, underscoring the challenges the EV-maker faces as competitors gain market share and CEO Elon Musk's popularity declines.
In Sweden, Tesla's registrations, which are a measure of sales, fell 64.4% in June from a year earlier.
Tesla's sales were also down 61.6% in Denmark, where the US EV maker's revised Model Y sales fell 31.2% compared with last year to 1,155 cars, showing no signs of reviving the brand's fortunes.
The publication of Tesla's monthly car registration figures coincided with a renewal of a dispute between Musk and US President Donald Trump regarding a sweeping tax cut and spending bill.
