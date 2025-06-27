Motoring

Richard Hammond changes lanes with own line of gin and whisky

The spirits will be available globally from September

By Motoring Staff - 30 June 2025 - 13:00
Globally recognised automotive personality Richard Hammond has taken the plunge into the world of spirits. 

Best known for his work on Top Gear, The Grand Tour and DriveTribe, the 55-year-old British broadcaster has unveiled a collection of artisanal gin and whisky developed in collaboration with award-winning producers Hawkridge Distillers.

“Creating these spirits has been a real passion project,” said Hammond. 

“It’s about taking all that love for craftsmanship and storytelling I’ve picked up in the car world, and pouring it into something people can actually hold, taste and enjoy. It’s me, just slightly more distilled.”

Richard Hammond’s new spirits, Ratio Gin and Iron Ridge Whisky, will make their official debut at DriveTribe Live 2025 on August 30 at Bicester Heritage. Attendees will be among the first to enjoy exclusive tastings, purchase the spirits and meet Hammond in person for a behind-the-scenes look at the journey from concept to bottle.

The spirits will be available globally beginning September, with DriveTribe continuing to champion the collection across all platforms.

