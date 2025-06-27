Operating at 800V, Mercedes-AMG said the lithium-ion battery offers a very high average charging power of more than 850kW at 1,000 amps over a wide range of the charging curve. If this all sounds a bit like confusing nerd speak, know the Concept AMG GT XX has the potential to store up to 400km worth of energy in about five minutes when plugged into a suitable high-speed charger, a feat not long ago seen as the stuff of science fiction.
Mercedes-AMG reveals 1,000kW Concept AMG GT XX
Latest creation has spiritual kinship to the C111 show car from yesteryear
Image: Supplied
Mercedes-AMG is offering a tantalising glimpse into its four-door, series-production sports car future with the unveiling of the new Concept AMG GT XX.
Built on the carmaker’s high performance AMG Electric Architecture that uses a lightweight mix of aluminium, steel and fibre composite materials, the intriguing design study features a sleek fastback silhouette, low-slung bonnet and sharply raked windscreen reminiscent of the marque’s experimental C111 show cars that wowed punters in the 1960s and 1970s.
Image: Supplied
There’s also an outlandishly large AMG specific front grille that, along with the vertical headlamps and loud sunset beam orange paintwork, give it all the right concept car chops. It’s slippery too, with Mercedes-AMG claiming a mightily impressive drag coefficient of 0.198 Cd.
Additional aero trickery includes a passive underbody cooling plate and an active Airpanel air control system built into the front intake that at all times allows for the best compromise between cooling and aerodynamic drag.
Image: Supplied
The 21-inch forged aluminium wheels sport five movable elements that open and close depending on real time driving conditions. In the closed position they optimise range and efficiency while in the open position they allow air to flow inside the wheel and aid brake cooling. At the rear, above the six individual circular tail lights, resides a pop-up rear air brake.
Of course the real meat in the Concept AMG GT XX engineering sandwich takes the form of its mighty all-electric powertrain. Three lightweight axial flux motors (one on the front axle and two at the rear) are powered by an advanced 114kWh oil‑cooled cylindrical‑cell battery developed in collaboration with the AMG Formula 1 team. Combined, the three motors offer a peak output of more than 1,000kW, enough to propel the vehicle to a theoretical top speed of more than 360km/h.
Image: Supplied
Operating at 800V, Mercedes-AMG said the lithium-ion battery offers a very high average charging power of more than 850kW at 1,000 amps over a wide range of the charging curve. If this all sounds a bit like confusing nerd speak, know the Concept AMG GT XX has the potential to store up to 400km worth of energy in about five minutes when plugged into a suitable high-speed charger, a feat not long ago seen as the stuff of science fiction.
The minimalist cabin of the Concept AMG GT XX features carbon fibre shell racing seats fitted with 3D-printed pads said to offer a new level of customisation with optimised ergonomics. Mercedes-AMG also makes liberal use of Labfibe, a biotech leather alternative that can be produced with different surface finishes such as nubuck, full-grain leather or suede and a variety of colours and textures.
Image: Supplied
In this instance it’s manufactured using pyrolysis oil produced from racing tyres that were used in competition on AMG GT3 customer racing cars. One scrap tyre provides the basis for around four square metres of the unique material.
Other interior standouts include a rectangular shaped multifunction steering wheel similar to the one t featured in the Mercedes-AMG One, a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, illuminated orange pipes around the centre console and a linerless ceiling that exposes the carbon fibre structure of the roof.
