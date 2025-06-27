YOUTH MONTH '25 | Celebrating excellence in the motor industry

Thando Ngema (30)
Technical trainer and specialist: Jaguar Land Rover SA
Background
I was born and raised in Katlehong on the East Rand, in a household led by my mother and my late grandmother, who were both the providers in our family and taught me what it meant to work hard and stay focused. I didn’t have the opportunity to pursue my dream of studying Mechanical Engineering at university, but my passion for the field never faded. After matric, I started knocking on doors at dealerships, determined to find a way into the industry. I met Marcia Mayaba, then the dealer principal at Lindsay Saker VW Alberton, who saw my potential and soon I joined their apprentice programme. From there, I qualified as a technician and began building my career. The real turning point came when I joined JLR, where technical opportunities opened up for me. They helped shape a development plan tailored to my aspirations, ensuring I had the training, mentorship, and exposure I needed to succeed.
Take us through an average day in your role
As a technical trainer, I’m responsible for developing technicians across our house of brands – Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar – ensuring they know how to service, diagnose, and repair vehicles to the highest standard. I specialise in delivering courses such as diagnostics, basic electrics, service, maintenance and inspection, steering and wheel alignment, air-conditioning systems, as well as electric vehicles. A typical session includes a guided presentation aligned with the course objectives, supported by a detailed student guide. Training at JLR isn’t just about technical skill – it’s also about building a culture of quality, attention to detail and customer love.
What makes your position rewarding?
The feedback I receive from the technicians. Knowing that something I taught helped them grow in their roles or solve a particular challenge. As a female technical trainer, those moments carry even more meaning. They show that my presence and contribution are valid and valuable. There’s a deep sense of pride in realising that you’re genuinely good at what you do, and that what you do has a positive impact on others.
What about the challenges?
The automotive industry is incredibly fast-paced and constantly evolving, especially at a brand like JLR, where innovation evolves. One of the biggest challenges is keeping up with the continuous stream of updates to our systems and technologies. Switching between topics, preparing content, and retaining the depth of technical detail needed can be mentally demanding. To stay ahead, JLR provides us with an internal platform that keeps us informed of every system upgrade – how it works, the needed skills, and how to apply it within specific time frames. It’s not just a matter of learning something new – it’s about constantly adapting. I often say it’s like doing a software update on your brain. Every time technology evolves, your mindset needs to evolve with it.
Where to next?
I’d like to grow within the JLR global ecosystem, especially in more technical and developmental capacities. One goal is to join the Learning and Technical Services team or move into an engineering role – whether here at JLR South Africa or on the global stage. I’m inspired by the Jaguar TCS Racing Formula E team. The technical challenges of motorsport – advanced diagnostics, vehicle dynamics, race strategy – are areas I’d love to explore. Being a female technical trainer gives me a unique vantage point, and I’d fully embrace an opportunity to contribute behind the scenes. What reinforces my excitement is seeing female leaders thriving within Jaguar TCS Racing. These women are taking on roles across engineering leadership, digital systems, race-team strategy, vehicle diagnostics, and performance analysis.
What do you drive and what do you see yourself driving five years from now?
Working with the JLR family of vehicles has deepened my love for the brand in a personal way. Each model tells its own story – whether it’s the adventurous spirit of the Defender 90 or 110, the refined elegance of the Range Rover Sport or the bold innovation of the Discovery. In five years, I see myself behind the wheel of one of these iconic vehicles – each one representing a different side of my personality.
YOUTH MONTH '25 | Celebrating excellence in the motor industry
Profiling high-flyers across the automotive world
Image: Supplied
The SA motor industry boasts a wealth of young talent, driving the future of the sector. From communications professionals, to product engineers, financial experts and rising motorsport stars, we caught up with youths making an impact, hearing about their journeys and ambitions.
Sinovuyo Nikelo (28)
Internal communications coordinator: Volkswagen Group Africa
Background
I am a young professional from East London who has always had a passion for connecting with people through effective communication. My education journey took me from George Randell Primary and High School to Nelson Mandela University, where I earned my degree in media, communication and culture in 2019, followed by an honours degree in corporate communication. I started my career at the East London Industrial Development Zone, where I built a strong foundation in corporate communications and I now apply my skills and creativity at Volkswagen Group Africa, supporting internal communication initiatives that drive engagement and positive change.
Take us through an average day in your role
I start by checking emails for any urgent updates or feedback. I’m the head writer for our internal newsletter, so a big part of my day is spent planning, following up with people, writing and editing content for that. I also create other materials like announcements and posters and I work with different departments to gather information and make sure our messages are clear and engaging. Overall, I balance planning, writing and co-ordinating to keep my internal customers happy and everyone informed and connected.
What makes your position rewarding?
Seeing how effective communication can connect employees, boost morale, and create a positive work environment. It’s fulfilling to know that the newsletters, updates and campaigns I work on help people feel informed, included and aligned with the company’s goals. I enjoy being the link between different teams and leadership and I love using my writing and creativity to make information clear and engaging. Seeing positive feedback from colleagues or high engagement with our content motivates me.
What about the challenges?
One of the main challenges is ensuring that messages reach everyone, especially in a large organisation where employees have different communication preferences. It can also be challenging to keep content fresh and engaging so that people don’t tune out routine messages. Another challenge is managing last-minute requests or urgent updates while still meeting deadlines for planned communication, but I see these challenges as opportunities to improve my planning and adaptability.
Where to next?
Looking ahead, I’d like to grow further in the field of communications and take on more strategic responsibilities. I’m passionate about how clear and engaging communication can support company culture and change management, so I see myself moving towards a senior communications role.
What do you drive currently and what do you see yourself driving five years from now?
I drive a Polo TSI. In five years? Definitely behind the wheel of a Golf 8 GTI or something equally impressive.
Image: Supplied
Matshidiso Mokone (28)
Corporate communications intern: Hyundai SA
Background
I’m a public relations (PR) and communications enthusiast, born in Daveyton. I was raised by my maternal grandmother, a woman whose strength and wisdom shaped the foundation of who I am today. Growing up, I found joy in reading and writing almost everything that I encountered. As I grew older, I discovered that this love for storytelling and connecting with people could become a career. That realisation led me to study public relations at Nelson Mandela University. What truly drew me to PR was learning that there is power in working behind the scenes, shaping narratives and building relationships, without always being in the spotlight.
Take us through an average day in your role
My role includes, but is not limited to, assisting with writing and editing press releases, as well as our internal newsletters. In addition, I support the head of corporate communications with daily reviews and analysis of media coverage, supporting internal stakeholders with communications campaigns, researching automobile industry trends, competitors and most importantly, media opportunities, as well as assisting in planning and co-ordinating events and campaigns.
What makes your position rewarding?
Being part of the behind-the-scenes team that shapes how people see the brand. I’m learning to communicate with purpose and help plan events that bring people and brands together. Seeing my input or ideas come to life in the real world, whether it is a post, campaign or an event, builds my confidence and feels like a real win.
What about the challenges?
These include navigating cultural differences, especially when working with colleagues who are older or come from different backgrounds. For example, growing up, we were taught to address any elderly person as either “ma’am” or “sir”. To my surprise, when I entered the workplace, I came to realise that the environment was relaxed and less uptight. I therefore had to adapt to using first names, something that initially felt uncomfortable but has taught me flexibility and professionalism. The other notable challenge is finding my voice as a young professional in a space where experience often speaks louder. Over time, I then learned that confidence grows with thorough preparation, listening to my mentors and learning from each experience. Furthermore, I have now become a better person by learning to treat each project with determination, attention-to-detail as well as overall time management.
Where to next?
I would like to step into a full-time role where I will handle more responsibilities, such as conceptualising and crafting PR strategies, improving my writing capabilities, pitching stories to the media, as well as playing a more strategic role at Hyundai Automotive South Africa. I am certain that with the right mentorship and attitude, the sky is the limit. I will, therefore, use every opportunity I am presented with to gain valuable experience in both public relations and the motoring industry.
What do you drive and what do you see yourself driving five years from now?
I am currently not driving; however, my personal goal is to drive the stylish and bold Hyundai Tucson N Line. My love for this car is based on its smart features, equipped with effortless highway cruising and its stunning design. One of my favourite elements is the advanced safety trademark, including forward collision avoidance, lane following assist and a tyre pressure monitoring system.
Image: Supplied
Michael Faria (32)
Business manager for light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and sport-utility vehicles (SUVs): Isuzu SA
Background
I was born and raised in Johannesburg. After completing my BCom honours degree in financial management at the University of Johannesburg, I joined Isuzu Motors South Africa in 2016 through the graduate-in-training programme. It didn’t take long for my potential to shine, as shortly after, I was offered a permanent role as a forecast and planning analyst within the truck division. My career continued to accelerate and transitioned into a similar role in the LCV division. In 2021, I embraced a more customer-facing challenge when I was moved into the field as a business partner, known externally as a regional sales manager, where I managed dealers across Gauteng, Limpopo and North West. Just two years later, at the age of 30, I was promoted to business manager for LCV and SUV sales, overseeing the entire Sacu [Southern African Customs Union] dealer network.
Take us through an average day in your role
I am responsible for 83 LCV dealers and a dynamic team, so my days at work are never the same. The variety is what keeps things exciting. While my mornings always start with a workout to energise the day, work-wise, every day presents new opportunities and challenges. My role is to ensure that our dealer network operates efficiently and performs consistently and a big part of that is keeping my team motivated.
What makes your position rewarding?
The most rewarding part lies in overcoming challenges.
What about the challenges?
The economic landscape is unpredictable and that makes increasing sales performance and market share all the more complex and that’s exactly what makes this job fulfilling. When we hit our targets despite the odds, it’s a collective victory for the team and the network.
Where to next?
In 2026, I’ll celebrate a decade with Isuzu. This company has shaped my professional journey, investing in my development and giving me room to grow. I hope to continue on this path and eventually progress to a department executive role within the next five years.
What do you drive and what do you see yourself driving five years from now?
I drive the stylish Isuzu D-Max X-Rider, which is perfect for both work and play. In the next five years, I’ve got my eyes on the range-topping Isuzu MU-X Onyx XT. It’s the ideal blend of power, luxury and versatility – everything I admire in a vehicle.
Image: Supplied
Sisabulela Kula (31)
Product and pricing analyst: Audi SA
Background
My career began as a project engineer at an injection moulding supplier in Gqeberha. After four years, I joined Volkswagen Group Africa as a parts programme co-ordinator. That role gave me valuable exposure to the inner workings of the industry. Two years later, I moved into my current position, supporting the Audi brand in aftersales as a product and pricing analyst.
Take us through an average day in your role
I work within the aftersales division of Audi, with a core focus on Audi genuine accessories. My daily responsibilities include monitoring sales, implementing targeted promotions, managing inventory and supporting dealers with accurate and timely information. No two days are the same and that variety is part of what makes the role so engaging. I also collaborate with colleagues in marketing, sales and digital, which creates a teamwork across departments.
What makes your position rewarding?
Knowing that my work directly contributes to the success of the brand. Whether through sales initiatives, stock planning or marketing campaigns, the outcomes of my efforts are measurable. I also enjoy the creative freedom the role allows and I take pride in enhancing the customer experience through a carefully curated product offering. The opportunity to work across various departments adds to the overall sense of reward and purpose.
What about the challenges?
One of the ongoing challenges is managing global supply timelines in a way that meets local market demand. While we work closely with international suppliers, logistical constraints can sometimes require additional planning. In these moments, clear communication and strong customer engagement remain key. Our priority is always to uphold the level of excellence and service that Audi is known for.
Where to next?
I am passionate about the automotive industry and inspired by the impact of good leadership. In the next few years, I hope to take on a managerial role where I can continue contributing strategically and help drive progress within the business.
What do you drive and what do you see yourself driving five years from now?
I drive a 2024 Audi Q2 Black Edition. It is stylish, agile and suits my lifestyle perfectly. Looking ahead, I would love to drive the Audi SQ5 Black Edition. It has the type of bold presence and performance that I find exciting. To dream is to dare.
Image: Supplied
Bronwynne Maclean (26)
Human resources manager: Chery SA
Background
I started my career in the recruitment field for a year, after which I was promoted to an HR clerk. Thereafter, I moved to another company where I was the HR administrator for a year. Thereafter, I moved to Chery International as the HR administrator for a year and a half and was promoted to the HR manager role, which I currently hold.
Take us through an average day in your role
Continuously dealing with employee queries or even issues and challenges. Doing admin in the morning, such as answering emails and catching up. Staff management, task and duty allocations. Majority of my days consists of payroll prep, preparing employee lists and summaries for payments, ensuring the new onboards are added to all HR systems, terminating and finalising leave and payments for any exits, overtime reviews, approvals and summaries, KPI incentives calculations, any other allowances which needs to be added to employee’s salaries are also done. Some days I deal with drafting and issuing of warnings, probation periods monitoring and management, performance management, vehicle allocations, SOP drafting, monitoring and management, interviews, continuous meetings and much more.
What makes your position rewarding?
The ability to assist other people either in a time of need, when they require guidance and assistance, or when they require advice for a specific challenge that they are facing. Being able to give solutions to employees to get them out of a difficult situation is always rewarding. Being able to turn an employee's frown into a smile is rewarding. Second, being able to work with challenges and issues that all types of cultures, genders and races face, this rewards me with having a better understanding of different cultures and races and develops my cultural understanding within the organisation and in my personal life.
What about the challenges?
Having to constantly deal with issues and problems brought to me by either senior management or employees. Some days it does get draining having to fight fires majority of the day. Second, having to find a common ground for culture integration within the company, especially working in a cross-cultural environment where there are two very different cultures present. Another major challenge is finding effective solutions for employee wellness and wellbeing. Lastly, the worst part of my job is disciplinary actions, such as issuing warnings or disciplinary hearings.
Where to next?
I would like to stay in the automotive industry as I find it to be an interesting and challenging industry with high pressure, which always drives me. I will remain within an HR role, preferably as a senior HR manager or HR director.
What do you drive and what do you see yourself driving five years from now?
I am driving a bright red Audi A1, what I wish to drive in five years would most definitely be an SUV, something similar to the VW T-Roc, Tiggo 7, Omoda C9 or a PHEV range.
Image: Supplied
Giuliana Saladino (7)
Rising racing kart driver and grade 1 scholar
Background
Started my racing journey in August 2022 at the age of four, on a 50cc motor kart. I debuted in my first race on December 8 2022 and finished the day in third place overall.
Take us through an average racing weekend
It begins with packing our trailer. We have to ensure that the kart is race-ready and to race specification. We have to have petrol and spares ready to go, as “rubbing is racing” and unforeseen situations do happen. Then we prep the driver’s racing gear. From head to toe, every piece of safety equipment and racing attire is checked and double-checked. Then it’s early to bed. Usually, we’re up by 5am, get the last few things into the van and away we go. Arrive at the circuit. Sign driver in and get our transponder (lap-timing device). Then the driver and kart are checked for scrutineering. The race day programme starts with practice. After practice, we discuss the set-up. Go through the things we’re doing right and wrong on the track. Then follows the driver's briefing (covers safety and flags protocols) and then qualifying. Our race days are made up of 3 heats (races) and we end the day with prize-giving and hopefully lots to celebrate.
What makes the pursuit so rewarding?
Holding that trophy on the top step of the podium. When you’ve earned the respect of your fellow competitors and the spectators. It’s always fun to be underestimated as the unassuming little girl in the pink overalls with the long wavy hair.
What about the challenges?
At the end of the day, I am a seven-year-old. I can get tired and emotional. I am headstrong and sometimes hard on myself. But I race for the result – I want the win.
Where to next?
We are training hard for the two-stroke Micro Max series. I would love to get on the race pace and the podiums. But the big goal is to get overseas, with the help of our existing and prospective sponsors, to get into an international series. I am ambitious, driven and confident.
What do you drive and what do you see yourself driving five years from now?
I currently race a four-stroke 127cc. In five years, I will be running either the Mini Max or Junior Max class, with a 125cc without a restrictor. By the time I am 12, I will be a standout. Not because I am a girl, but because I am as tough as nails and a force to be reckoned with.
Image: Supplied
Kabelo Moshime (29)
Human resources business partner: Mercedes-Benz SA (passenger cars)
Background
I am a HR professional from Pretoria. I matriculated at St Albans College. My pursuit of knowledge led me to Rhodes University, where I completed undergraduate/postgraduate studies, earning a bachelor of social sciences majoring in organisational psychology, and politics and international relations. I then obtained an honours degree in organisational psychology, followed by a master’s degree in industrial and economic sociology. My master's thesis titled “Analysing the Impact of the Fourth Industrial Revolution on the Organisation of Work within the Banking Sector of Pretoria” reflects my keen interest in the evolving dynamics of the workplace. In 2020, my career trajectory leapt when I was appointed as a graduate intern at Mercedes-Benz Financial Services. Under the mentorship of my inspirational manager, Markus Ilski, my responsibilities expanded, setting the stage for my professional ascent. In January 2024, I transitioned into the role of HR business partner for the passenger cars division, a position I currently occupy.
Take us through an average day in your role
In the marketing and sales environment, my mornings start with a cappuccino, followed by a visit to the passenger cars divisions (sales, marketing, aftersales and dealer network) to engage with my internal clients. These interactions energise me and set a positive tone for the day throughout various meetings. I believe that a routine, structured day lacks the excitement of an adventure and I relish that thrill. As an HR business partner, my day is inherently dynamic, involving interactions on people development, strategy, resource management, talent acquisition, diversity and inclusion, and so on I stay engaged with all aspects of my function, serving as the first point of contact throughout the employee journey, collaborating closely with leadership and broader teams.
What makes your position rewarding?
I truly enjoy the fast-paced nature of my role, which allows me to contribute to diverse discussions both within my team and across the business. This constant variety makes each day feel like a fresh and rewarding adventure. The general perception of HR is often that HR doesn’t truly care for the people. However, at MBSA, we challenge this notion by genuinely prioritising our employees. As our slogan proudly states, “People are our business.” This commitment is reflected in every aspect of our operations, ensuring that our people always come first.
What about the challenges?
The automotive landscape is undergoing transformation, driven by the impact of AI and digitalisation in workplaces. These advancements are reshaping the nature of work, presenting both challenges and opportunities. We then ought to recognise the importance of foresight in overcoming these challenges. Our strategic outlook on people topics must be future-proof and aligned with ongoing trends, particularly in the evolving career landscape. By staying ahead of these changes, we ensure that our human-centric approach remains relevant and effective in supporting our employees through this dynamic era.
Where to next?
My next step is to continue my journey with the Mercedes-Benz brand, potentially exploring opportunities in different markets overseas. With the unwavering support of my manager, VP of HR - Godfrey Hani, the possibilities are truly endless. This exciting prospect allows me to expand my horizons while remaining part of the Mercedes-Benz family.
What do you drive and what do you see yourself driving five years from now?
I’m driving a Mercedes-Benz A200 Sedan, but I have my sights set on one of our EQ ranges. The Mercedes-AMG EQE Sedan, in particular, has caught my eye. Electric vehicles are undeniably the future and Mercedes-Benz is leading the charge. The innovative technology, luxurious design and exceptional performance make it an obvious choice, not to mention the environmental sustainability benefits.
Image: Supplied
Raeesa Lala (34)
Head of talent management: BMW SA
Background
Originally from KwaZulu-Natal, my journey led me to Gauteng for my tertiary studies, where I earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. My professional career began in the platinum mining industry, where a graduate development programme culminated in obtaining certification of competence as an electrical engineer for the mining sector. This enabled a legal appointment as a responsible engineer on a mine, overseeing equipment availability and maintaining electrical and mechanical machinery in optimal, legally compliant condition. I then transitioned to a ferrochrome smelter, undertaking a similar role, supervising machinery and ensuring installation safety. My path continued to evolve as I secured certification as an electrical engineer for the manufacturing sector, which paved the way for my entry into the automotive manufacturing industry as the Plant Engineer at BMW Group South Africa in 2020. After two years, I moved into the talent management department, leading technical and vocational training. Here, my engineering background proved invaluable, directly applying to the company’s technical training and development strategy. My most recent transition, in February, saw me appointed as head of talent management. In this role, I oversee comprehensive skills development, including employee training, learnerships, and vocational programmes. My responsibilities also encompass talent acquisition, employer brand positioning and the crucial BMW Group Plant Rosslyn Early Learning Centre, underscoring our holistic commitment to nurturing talent from foundational stages upwards. This journey highlights how diverse experiences can uniquely shape a career, empowering future generations within the dynamic automotive landscape.
Take us through an average day in your role
Each day presents fresh challenges, new perspectives and opportunities. My commitment to continuous learning is an ambition I pursue in my role. My day typically begins with a reflection on prior tasks and necessary follow-ups, transitioning into strategic planning for the days and week ahead. My team comprises dynamic individuals with specialised skills, engaged in key projects, highlighting a strong focus on our trajectory and goals. Operating within a global organisation also enriches my daily experience, offering ongoing opportunities for cross-market collaboration, mutual learning and identifying synergies.
What makes your position rewarding?
It is the privilege of being a part of someone’s journey from identifying a skill gap or a desire for new competence to finding the best path for their development. Seeing them achieve those personal and professional milestones brings great satisfaction. While a learning journey is deeply personal, knowing that my daily activities directly contribute to someone reaching a career-defining goal fills me with pride. Having personally navigated the challenges of a student seeking industry entry, securing employment, and mapping out a career path, I understand the struggles involved. Being part of a team that supports this critical phase is incredibly rewarding.
What about the challenges?
My role involves a large portfolio that spans all our business areas: the National Sales Company in Midrand, BMW Group Financial Services South Africa, BMW IT Hub South Africa, and BMW Group Plant Rosslyn. A key challenge is the demand of needing to be in multiple places at once. However, being part of an exceptionally talented and skilled team ensures our department’s presence and impact are consistently felt across the organisation. The industry faces considerable strain. A pressing challenge is keeping my team motivated and empowering them with a growth mindset to navigate through these difficult times. It is about inspiring perseverance and ensuring our people remain focused on development opportunities, even amid external pressures.
Where to next?
My role is incredibly dynamic; every day is insightful, with new learning experiences. For now, my focus remains on embracing the enriching journey and driving impact within the organisation.
What do you drive and see yourself driving five years from now?
My ride is a BMW X4. Five years from now? Without a doubt, you will still find me behind the wheel of a BMW car.
Image: Supplied
Palesa Ncala (31)
Industrial engineer: Suzuki SA
Background
I began my academic journey in Pretoria, earning my degree in industrial engineering, and I am currently completing my postgraduate degree in industrial engineering at Wits. I gained hands-on industry experience through roles at a German manufacturer as a graduate, then as a continuous improvement engineer at two different Japanese automakers. Throughout my career, I have c modelled my work around optimising operational processes, reducing waste and improving system efficiency.
Take us through an average day in your role
I drive efficiency, accuracy and productivity in all warehouse processes. I manage daily changes using the Warehouse Management System (WMS) to keep data accurate and aligned with our goals. I track performance continuously and identify problems such as bottlenecks, waste and unnecessary steps in real time. I create manpower plans to balance costs and output, ensuring we have the right people in the right positions at the right times. I lead performance analysis at the individual, team and department levels to find trends, measure results and support informed decisions. I also plan and carry out improvement projects that reduce lead times, improve inventory accuracy, cut down travel time and standardise best practices across warehouse functions.
What makes your position rewarding?
What makes my work as an industrial engineer truly rewarding is the tangible impact I have on operational performance and team efficiency. Seeing the direct results of my analysis, whether it’s reduced lead times, smoother workflows, improved labour allocation or fewer process errors, gives me a deep sense of accomplishment. I enjoy identifying inefficiencies others may overlook and transforming those into measurable improvements through structured problem-solving and continuous improvement initiatives. It’s especially fulfilling to know that my work not only improves business outcomes but also makes the daily jobs of warehouse staff easier, safer and more productive. The blend of strategic thinking, data analysis and practical implementation keeps me engaged, while the dynamic nature of warehouse operations ensures I’m always learning and evolving.
What about the challenges?
Managing resistance to change, ensuring data accuracy, balancing efficiency with operational constraints, adapting to unpredictable demand, aligning cross-functional teams and sustaining long-term process improvements.
Where to next?
Long-term, I aim to lead larger-scale projects that impact end-to-end supply chain performance, integrating data analytics, automation and lean methodologies to drive long-term operational excellence.
What do you drive and what do you see yourself driving five years from now?
I see myself driving a Suzuki Fronx.
Image: Supplied
Amahle Maqubela (25)
Assistant manager for marketing promotions: Toyota SA
Background
I was born in eNgqeleni in the Eastern Cape. I hold a strategic communication in marketing communications degree from the University of Johannesburg. My career with Toyota South Africa Motors started in 2023 when I joined their graduate training programme – a structured career progression opportunity that exposed me to the greater Toyota business and vision. Post my graduate programme rotations, I spent nine months in the product planning department. In product planning, I played an active role in supporting the strategic development of both new and current vehicle models through data-driven insights to align market needs with product and marketing strategies.
Take us through an average day in your role
Honestly, no two days are the same and that’s what I love about my role. From co-ordinating cross-industry partnerships to bringing bold activations to life, my role bridges culture, community and commerce. Some days I’m off-site, conducting recces, attending events or sorting logistics with a creative team and others, I’m behind my laptop, engrossed in emails or in meetings. A big part of my day involves working cross-functionally with different teams, navigating the fast-paced world of automotive branding with equal parts creativity and strategy. In a nutshell, it is fast-paced and dynamic, but in the best way. And of course, there are the light moments with my colleagues that make the day even better.
What makes your position rewarding?
For me, the reward is in the people. I get to work with incredibly diverse teams and creatives across different industries and that keeps my job exciting. Something is fulfilling about seeing a project come to life, especially when it started just as an idea in a meeting. The bonus is that I get to do what I love in an industry I am passionate about. That sense of impact and personal growth is everything.
What about the challenges?
I try not to see challenges as setbacks, but rather as opportunities for growth and learning. Whether it’s working under pressure, adapting to last-minute changes or managing difficult conversations, every experience offers a valuable lesson. That mindset keeps me grounded, flexible, solutions-focused and always evolving.
Where to next?
I’m just getting started. Right now, I am focused on levelling up – learning the game, owning my lane. I am exploring how brands can go beyond visibility and connect with people, culturally, emotionally, and creatively. So, where to next? I’m building towards becoming a voice that helps shape what modern brand partnerships look like, especially in spaces where young black women haven’t always been represented.
What do you drive and what do you see yourself driving five years from now?
I drive a Toyota Vitz XR, her name is Stormii. I see myself driving an electric vehicle in the future. My favourite is the Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid, it gives Corolla legacy, rides like a dream and is locally built.
Image: Supplied
Thabo Batshe (28)
Communications assistant: WesBank
Background
I did a BA in communication science with specialisation in corporate and marketing communication, and later completed a BA honours in strategic communication. I then joined WesBank in 2021 as a FirstJob graduate intern, where I also completed a certificate in new venture creation as part of the programme. After completing my internship, I was permanently absorbed into the organisation in August 2022 as a communication assistant.
Take us through an average day in your role
As a communication assistant, my day typically involves a mix of writing, editing, and co-ordinating various activities and campaigns that are running concurrently among the various business units. I write and edit internal communications and announcements, schedule content for distribution and often gather data for PR or internal storytelling purposes. I also plan and co-ordinate communication strategies around internal projects across the business, ensuring alignment with broader objectives. A key part of my role includes briefing creative teams or external agencies to bring campaigns and content to life.
What makes your position rewarding?
My first love has always been reading and writing and this role allows me to do both daily. It’s incredibly fulfilling to see how the right message, delivered at the right time, can inform, inspire and connect people across the business. Being part of that impact is what makes the role so rewarding.
What about the challenges?
There aren’t many, but one of the main challenges is the dependency on others for input, approvals, or content. These dependencies can sometimes impact timelines. However, I’ve found that proactive planning and early engagement with stakeholders helps mitigate any potential delays.
Where to next?
I see a natural progression into a communication specialist role within WesBank or the greater FirstRand ecosystem. This position would allow me to take on more strategic responsibilities, lead internal and external campaigns end-to-end, and contribute more directly to shaping the communication culture of the business.
What do you drive and what do you see yourself driving five years from now?
Despite working at an institution that specialises in vehicle finance, my exposure to alternative modes of transport and the various vehicle finance models that are available has delayed my decision to purchase a car. More, given my short commute to work, I’m more drawn to the idea of owning a new energy vehicle, which, in SA at this stage, still requires a financial outlay. In the coming years, I see myself driving something that’s both eco-conscious and practical, possibly a battery electric vehicle (BEV) or a plug-in hybrid. These options offer the best of both worlds where sustainability and flexibility are concerned. Entry-level models becoming more accessible will hasten my journey towards electric mobility.
Image: Supplied
Mathapelo Motaung (27)
Brand coordinator: Supa Quick
Background
I spent most of my school years in boarding school in Magaliesburg and matriculated in 2015. Like many others, I wasn’t entirely sure what path to take after high school, but eventually pursued and completed a BCom marketing degree in 2019, just before the Covid-19 lockdown hit. After countless job applications across various platforms, I was fortunate to be appointed through the Yes for Youth (Y4Y) programme, which became the stepping stone to my career in the tyre industry. Today, I serve as a brand coordinator for Supa Quick.
Take us through an average day in your role
I always start my mornings by greeting my team with a warm hug; it’s my way of setting a positive, uplifting tone for the day. After that, we head to the canteen for a much-needed coffee before I settle in and go through emails, hop on calls with our franchisees and get ready to assist wherever needed. My role involves supporting our franchisees with their daily requests, assisting our brand manager with ongoing projects, and engaging with suppliers in various meetings. No two days are ever the same, but one thing is constant: there’s always lots of laughter and teamwork.
What makes my position truly rewarding?
It’s the satisfaction of knowing I’ve made a difference. Though we operate as a franchise, I see every interaction as a chance to serve and support our network. Working closely with my brand manager, I strive to strengthen the Supa Quick brand. And at the end of the day, it’s the “thank you” and appreciation from our franchisees that make it all worthwhile.
What about the challenges?
I always say that working in a franchise environment requires thick skin because you’re not just supporting one person, but more than 200 individual business owners, each with their own unique needs and expectations. That in itself is a challenge. It’s a fast-paced environment where quick thinking and solution-driven responses are essential, especially when challenges arise. But it’s also what makes the role dynamic and rewarding and constantly pushes you to grow, adapt and deliver your best.
Where to next?
My next goal is to step into the role of brand manager, continuing to grow, lead and make an impact within the brand.
What do you and what do you see yourself driving in five years?
I drive a Mazda 2, but in the next five years, I’m manifesting an all-black Audi RS3 Sportback, sleek, powerful and a perfect reflection of where I’m headed.
Image: Supplied
Veaux du Plessis (30)
Senior specialist, talent and organisation development: Ford SA
Background
I always need time to think about my background, as so many things stand out when I think of what were the important moments in my life that God used to shape me into the person I am today. I was born in Boksburg at a hospital in Sunward Park and made the newspapers on day one, as I was the first baby born at the facility. I was raised in Brakpan, in the East Rand and stay there as well. My initial career aspiration was to become an electrical engineer with the idea to make a lot of money one day. I then realised that I need to do something where I can make a difference in people’s lives. That is how I ended up in industrial psychology. I am married to my best friend and we don’t have any children, but we are excited to also one day have children and raise them to also strive towards making a difference in people’s lives every chance they get.
Take us through an average day in your role
An average day in my role is usually not very structured, which was an adjustment for me as I like knowing what is waiting for me in my day and being prepared for that. However, my role tends to have very little structure as we are working with people who will always remain a complex entity. I remember leaving electrical engineering as a career because the systems did not make sense to me, and sometimes I wonder if machine systems aren’t easier to work with or understand. One thing I can tell you, though, is that people might be more complex than machines and user-friendly systems, but being able to connect with people and having the opportunity to make a difference in someone’s life is worth all the efforts through and through.
What makes your position rewarding?
Helping people. Initially, when I decided I was done with engineering, I wanted to help people, in some way or another. I ended up seeing an industrial psychologist for career guidance and it opened up my world significantly. I then decided, this will be me one day, the person who helps other young adults realise their passions and assists them by giving them pathways to reach that dream. Shortly after I started working I got to know more about the real world ... not many people have the opportunity to chase their dreams the way I had the opportunity (by being able to go study full-time) and found myself in a spot where I couldn’t help but wonder, how can I help people shape their paths not having this available? And here I am now, in a role where I am able to help people develop from various backgrounds with different goals and getting that alignment with the organisation’s future goals and plans.
What about the challenges?
Many of those, as I mentioned earlier, people are complex in the sense that one person can feel/react differently to the same news/feedback on a different day and incorporating that with thousands of employees throughout the year could become challenging and tiring. However, when I do feel tired and not up to the task, I remember some good advice I received from Neale Hill, president, Ford Motor Company, Africa – just remember why you wanted to do this in the first place!
Where to next?
I am proud of the Ford brand and could see myself growing in the organisation. I would like to broaden my horizons and get involved in more areas at Ford and be part of the future of the Blue Oval.
What do you drive and what do you see yourself driving five years from now?
I am driving a Ford Fiesta 2012 model. I have had it since December 2013 and have done over 260,000km. Five years from now, I see myself driving the Ranger. I have said from the beginning, the day I stop driving my Fiesta will be the day I trade it in for the Ranger. I remember driving a Ranger on a friend’s farm that had been worked to the bone and the gear lever was even broken off. I was surprised at how easily it still drove. I was 15 at this stage and since then, I have admired the Ranger and it has been my dream vehicle.
Image: Supplied
Bongiwe Mbele (34)
Senior digital product and IT solutions consultant: Great Wall Motors SA
Background
With over ten years of experience in the financial services and insurance industries, I specialise in business and digital transformation. My background includes business analysis, project management, and solution delivery across IT domains. I’ve worked on innovative platforms, customer apps, and enterprise systems that improve business efficiency and customer engagement.
Take us through an average day in your role
My day usually begins with team syncs or progress meetings to align on key priorities. From there, I engage with stakeholders through workshops, requirements refinement sessions, and customer journey mapping exercises. I work closely with solution architects, enterprise analysts, developers, testers, and designers to ensure the product vision is clearly understood and effectively implemented. A significant part of my day involves data analysis, managing executive stakeholder expectations, and preparing insights and reports on cloud-based platforms to maintain alignment across teams. I also navigate multiple time zones – co-ordinating with developers in China, designers in Switzerland, and senior executives in Spain to ensure seamless collaboration.
What makes your position rewarding?
Seeing a solution go from concept to delivery and knowing it improves people’s lives or business operations is incredibly fulfilling. I love how my role allows me to connect strategy with execution, and how I get to work with cross-functional teams to create real impact.
What about the challenges?
Change management can be tricky – navigating different personalities, shifting priorities, or legacy systems that aren’t adaptable. It takes strong communication, patience, and the ability to simplify complexity to bring people along on the transformation journey.
Where to next?
I’m aiming to move into product leadership – either as a principal product manager or a digital transformation lead – where I can influence strategy at a higher level while continuing to build meaningful tech solutions. I’m also exploring opportunities for international consulting and innovation hubs.
What do you drive and what do you see yourself driving five years from now?
I drive the Haval H6, which has been a reliable and tech-forward companion on both city and long-distance trips. In five years, I see myself driving a fully electric SUV – still within the Haval family if the innovation continues – something stylish, sustainable, and intelligent enough to match my evolving lifestyle.
Image: Supplied
Siyuvile Tafeni (34)
CSR, plant events and sponsorships specialist: Mercedes-Benz SA (East London plant)
Background
I have BTech Marketing (Cum laude) and BCom (Hons) Business Management qualifications and joined Mercedes-Benz South Africa in 2018. I started as a student with a six-month work contract, nervous, excited, curious, and eager to learn. It was a dream come true to work for the huge production plant that produces the luxury Mercedes-Benz C-Class. I later got into the graduate development programme and over time, I had an opportunity to be a stand-in divisional administrator. In 2021, I was appointed to my first specialist function – internal communications where I was responsible for communicating to over 3,000 employees. In 2024, I was offered a lateral move into my current role of specialist: CSR, plant events and sponsorships. This move is a true testament to my growth and development journey at MBSA. If I were to reflect on my journey from the first day I started to today, I do not think I would have gained this kind of exposure, mentorship, guidance, empowerment, and insight anywhere else but at MBSA.
Take us through an average day in your role
Oh my! Due to the dual nature of my function, my day is a mixture of heart and adrenaline. What do I mean? I work closely with not-for-profit organisations (NGO/NPC’s) that do incredible work for the communities that we operate in. This element is the heart I refer to, where I monitor and evaluate the social responsibility and ensure that previously disadvantaged children benefit through MBSA’s CSR efforts, bringing hope and making a difference. The adrenaline side is plant events. Eventing has immense pressure and intensive co-ordination. I collaborate with various suppliers and must keep track of projects to ensure a successful event for the benefit of the audience, whether employees, management, or external stakeholders, all while ensuring that business’ needs are met. The satisfaction of a successful event? Priceless!
What makes your position rewarding?
The end beneficiaries. From the CSR perspective, all the beneficiaries of the projects we support (little boys and girls, youth, women, and our communities). On the events side, aligning with business needs and providing a memorable experience for my audience is key.
What about the challenges?
Wanting to do more, but are limited by strict regulations that we need to comply with. Doing more is sometimes not possible.
Where to next?
I still see opportunities to gain experience within the company. I hope to find myself in a leadership role one day and take advantage of the opportunities offered by MBSA.
What do you drive and what do you see yourself driving five years from now?
Oh, that is a tricky one! I prefer not to say (VW Polo... shhh) but will tell you that five years from now – a Mercedes-Benz GLE!
Image: Supplied
Tshiamo Sedikane (26)
Human resources business partner: Hyundai SA
Background
I joined Hyundai in 2023 as a YES learner in the HR department. In October 2023, I transitioned into the role of acting HR business partner and was later promoted to a permanent position in early 2024, overseeing the East and KZN regions. In this role, I was responsible for supporting over 20 dealerships, which significantly contributed to my professional growth. I have recently been assigned to the Importer side of the business, a role that carries greater responsibilities.
Take us through an average day in your role
My daily role involves serving the importer side of the business across its various divisions. I am actively engaged in strategic planning, which includes recruiting for various roles that will effectively benefit the business, advising on how to effectively manage workplace misconduct, and supporting the business in achieving its overall objectives, all while maintaining a strong focus on the human-centric aspect of HR.
What makes your position rewarding?
This role is rewarding in that it is not only administrative but also encourages strategic thinking. It pushes me out of my comfort zone by requiring me to engage in meaningful conversations that help drive business objectives forward. I am also involved in the selection and placement of talent in line with employment equity and best practices, with the additional goal of fostering strong relationships between employees and the business.
What about the challenges?
Acting as the middleman or mediator within the business can be challenging, particularly because it requires maintaining neutrality at all times. This has been one of the biggest personal challenges for me, as I naturally lean towards empathy. I’ve had to continuously remind myself to base decisions on legal frameworks and company policies rather than emotional responses. Another challenge I’ve encountered in the department is sustaining the high standard of work I set early in my career. Often, once people become accustomed to a certain level of performance, they expect it consistently. Any dip in output, even a minor one, is noticed and can lead to negative perceptions. I’ve been working actively to manage these expectations and ensure consistent, high-quality delivery without compromising my wellbeing.
Where to next?
I hope to learn more from the team, especially on how to tackle larger and more complex cases that I hadn’t encountered previously as a business partner for the dealers. Moving into the Importer side has brought bigger, yet exciting challenges that I look forward to learning from. My goal is to grow into an HR manager role within the next three to five years. To achieve this, I plan to absorb as much knowledge as possible to better equip myself in handling complex matters and becoming a more strategic thinker within the business.
What do you drive and what do you see yourself driving five years from now?
I currently drive a Hyundai Creta. I hope to see myself driving the latest Tuscon.
Image: Supplied
Ipeleng Kgosiemang (22)
New vehicle sales executive: Kia Roodepoort
Background
I started as a volunteer in 2023, assisting the pre-owned manager. Later in the year, I found out about the YES programme. My main duties in the pre-owned department were reconditioning and managing the website for advertising our vehicles. Relieving our receptionist with operating the switch board and assisting customers with their queries. I was also assisting the stock controller with invoicing and stocking vehicles. Creating and processing orders for our suppliers. The programme also assisted me with getting a driver’s licence. In July 2024, I was offered a permanent position in sales. And I have been in sales to-date.
Take us through an average day in your role
Average day in my role includes prospecting, test drives and interacting with leads and customers. Taking pictures and content to market myself and the brand.
What makes your position rewarding?
Building relationships and being a part of people’s achievements makes my position rewarding. I am a part of a movement that inspires.
What about the challenges?
Challenges will always be there; however, I tackle them with a positive mindset because I want to see myself grow.
Where to next?
I would like to study further and do something in finance, but I haven’t decided yet, the sky is the limit.
What do you drive and what do you see yourself driving five years from now?
I am currently driving a Kia Seltos 1.5 LS CVT, a beautiful car to drive and very fuel efficient. I see myself driving a Sportage. I love big cars and I love the fun character of the Sportage.
Image: Supplied
Nandi Jiyane (31)
Corporate affairs specialist: Mercedes-Benz SA (passenger cars)
Background
I am from eDlangezwa, a small town in KwaZulu-Natal. I’m an International Relations graduate and Eberhard Karls Universität Tübingen Scholar, with an honours qualification in gender studies. I have built expertise in corporate social responsibility, corporate communications, and project management and I contribute to transformation efforts through the Mercedes-Benz South Africa Women’s and Employee Forums. My work sits at the intersection of storytelling, strategy, and social impact - a space I have come to own with intention and pride. I have spent the past nine years growing within Mercedes-Benz South Africa (MBSA), starting as a student intern and now serving as a corporate affairs specialist.
Take us through an average day in your role
My day begins with reviewing media coverage and internal updates to track public sentiment around our brand and industry. I collaborate with various cross-functional teams to craft strategic messaging, draft press releases, and curate internal and external communications, including executive speeches, thought leadership pieces and drive reputation-building initiatives. A significant part of my work also involves developing and executing social impact strategies that align with our sustainability and social responsibility efforts. I curate storytelling campaigns to produce short-form videos that highlight our initiatives, ensuring they are not only felt, but also seen, understood, and celebrated.
What makes your position rewarding?
It’s fulfilling to work for a brand that values both performance and purpose and the responsibility and privilege to shape narratives that reflect those values is incredibly rewarding! Second, I get to travel between our Pretoria marketing and sales headquarters and East London manufacturing plant – a privilege I never take for granted, even with the red-eye flights. To be at our plant - the home of the C-Class - and experience the passion of the people who build this car makes me so proud to be part of the star family.W hat I love most is how thought leadership and strategic storytelling can drive connection and create impact beyond business. An experience that affirmed my purpose was leading the MBSA Diamond Legacy Project; a collaboration between MBSA and the Keiskamma Art Project that celebrated Mercedes-Benz SA’s 6-decade heritage, honoured 39 women embroiderers from Hamburg, Eastern Cape and tells a story of craftsmanship, perseverance, and the power of community through the creation of a beautiful fibre art tapestry that took 18 months of labour.
What about the challenges?
Corporate communication is not always glamorous. It’s fast-paced and high-pressure. Managing multiple stakeholders, aligning global messaging with local realities, demands clear thinking, agility, sound judgment and often operates under tight deadlines. Another challenge is crafting communication strategies of impact that resonate globally but still stay true to the cultural context. But I believe that’s where my voice and background adds value – helping bridge global brand positioning with local relevance.
Where to next?
The future excites me. I want to grow into a leadership role, contributing to how global brands operate on the continent. I see myself leading strategic communications and even taking on an international assignment – building bridges between business and society, and elevating the voices of youth, women and underserved communities.
What do you drive and what do you see yourself driving five years from now?
I’m sporting a Mercedes-Benz CLA – a car that’s confident, bold, and elegant, just like the way I approach my work. In five years, I see myself behind the wheel of the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach. It represents the future and symbolises where I’m headed: future-focused, innovation-driven, and always moving forward with purpose.
Image: Supplied
