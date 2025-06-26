The cabin was treated to a comprehensive overhaul, with a newly designed dashboard said to “blend retro influence with modern precision”. It sports seats upholstered in tartan fabric and tan Bridge of Weir leather, metal fog light and heater switches, a large chrome gear knob and a discreet touchscreen infotainment system that unlocks the convenience of Apple CarPlay.
Under the bonnet is a 1.3l four-cylinder engine developing 82kW. Built to Stage 3 road/rally specification, it features a retuned ECU, performance cylinder head and twin-point fuel injection. Exhaling through a fruity twin-exit exhaust system, it’s meshed to a re-engineered manual transmission for snappier shifting up and down the cogs.
This Wood and Pickett Mini by Callum is one sweet restomod
Special touches include distinctive Anthracite metal paint and modern LED headlamp clusters
Image: Supplied
UK-based bespoke car specialists Wood and Pickett and automotive design and engineering house Callum have joined forces to produce a special restomod Mini.
Built on a restored Mk5 Sportspack body shell for international style icon and automotive enthusiast David Gandy, the Wood and Pickett Mini by Callum incorporates an exclusive design package with unique front/rear valances, side sills and an updated rear design. These not only give the car a distinctive look but also improve aerodynamics and cooling.
Other special touches include distinctive Anthracite metal paint and modern LED headlamp clusters for a dramatically improved night driving experience.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Handling has been finessed with a road tuned suspension kit, 13" alloy wheels shod with wider tyres and upgraded brakes featuring vented/grooved 213mm discs. The car’s noise, vibration and harshness has also been updated for increased refinement.
Each Wood and Pickett Mini by Callum is hand-built in the UK and offered in a limited production run, starting at £75,000 (R1.8m). No two builds are alike, with each customer able to collaborate closely with Callum’s design team to create a Mini that reflects their individual vision.
