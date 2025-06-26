Mercedes driver George Russell on Thursday welcomed a move by Formula One's governing body to publish penalty guidelines before the Austrian Grand Prix where Red Bull's Max Verstappen remains at risk of a race ban.
The FIA said it had decided, in the interests of transparency, to release key documents created to assist stewards in making fair and consistent decisions when applying the rules.
Though the documents have no regulatory value and stewards make their decisions independently of the FIA based on applicable regulations, the guidelines recommend appropriate penalties for about 100 common infringements.
“Greater transparency in the governance of our sport is an important issue and this is a useful step in that direction,” said Russell, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association.
“Hopefully it will be beneficial for the sport to give the media and fans a clearer understanding of the rules of engagement when we're racing on track and to help them understand how the stewards reach their decisions.”
Russell has been critical of a perceived lack of transparency in the FIA, run by Emirati Mohammed Ben Sulayem, and of the governing body's failure to engage drivers.
He has also been involved in several clashes with Red Bull's four-time world champion Verstappen, who is racing at his team's home circuit this weekend.
Russell welcomes 'useful step' by FIA on penalty guidelines
The organising body said it had decided, in the interests of transparency, to release key documents
Image: Joe Portlock/Getty Images
Mercedes driver George Russell on Thursday welcomed a move by Formula One's governing body to publish penalty guidelines before the Austrian Grand Prix where Red Bull's Max Verstappen remains at risk of a race ban.
The FIA said it had decided, in the interests of transparency, to release key documents created to assist stewards in making fair and consistent decisions when applying the rules.
Though the documents have no regulatory value and stewards make their decisions independently of the FIA based on applicable regulations, the guidelines recommend appropriate penalties for about 100 common infringements.
“Greater transparency in the governance of our sport is an important issue and this is a useful step in that direction,” said Russell, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association.
“Hopefully it will be beneficial for the sport to give the media and fans a clearer understanding of the rules of engagement when we're racing on track and to help them understand how the stewards reach their decisions.”
Russell has been critical of a perceived lack of transparency in the FIA, run by Emirati Mohammed Ben Sulayem, and of the governing body's failure to engage drivers.
He has also been involved in several clashes with Red Bull's four-time world champion Verstappen, who is racing at his team's home circuit this weekend.
Image: Joe Portlock/Getty Images
One incident at the Spanish Grand Prix saw Verstappen punished for driving into the Briton's car and handed three penalty points, taking his tally to 11 in a 12-month period.
Twelve points trigger an automatic race ban and Verstappen will not shed any points until after Austria, when he will go down to nine.
Ben Sulayem said stewards performed their jobs voluntarily but their dedication “is all too often met with extreme and wholly unwarranted criticism”.
“To demonstrate the rigour with which they pursue their role, we are today [Thursday] publishing the penalty and driving standards guidelines that assist them with their decisions.
“This will give fans and members of the media a deeper and more accurate insight into how decisions are made in Formula One,” he added.
The FIA said the latest version of the driving standards guidelines was drafted at the Qatar Grand Prix last November and further refinements would be made in consultation with drivers and teams.
The guidelines list the different ways in which drivers can be handed penalty points up to a maximum of five for ignoring a black flag (disqualification) or black and orange flag (return to pits due to car being in an unsafe condition).
They also advise on the rules for overtaking on the inside and outside of corners and when drivers must give back position if gaining a lasting advantage by leaving the track.
F1 film puts viewers in the driver’s seat for a tale of second chances
Rivalries renewed as F1 heads to Austria
Le Mans and F1 in same year? Too much now, says Hulkenberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos