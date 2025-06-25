Meanwhile, the interior has been spruced up with a more premium look and feel featuring a redesigned shift lever, enhanced ambient lighting, horizontal centre air vents, aluminium pedals, a black headliner and a large panoramic glass sunroof. You will also find a 12.3" touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
New Kia Sorento gets premium redesign: pricing and specs
Latest SUV comes in at just under R1m
Image: Supplied
The face-lifted fourth-generation Kia Sorento has arrived in South Africa with a refreshed exterior heavily inspired by the Korean carmaker's all-electric EV9 flagship.
Look closely and you'll notice the conventional horizontal headlamps of the outgoing model have been superseded by more dramatic T-shaped units incorporating the firm's latest LED technology and daytime running lights.
There’s also a redesigned bumper, home to a larger “tiger nose” radiator grille with a distinctive 3D mesh pattern, while the Kia badge has been moved up to the leading edge of the vehicle’s reshaped bonnet.
Though the seven-seater SUV’s silhouette remains more or less unchanged, Kia has bolted on a fresh set of 20" alloy wheels which are standard across the range.
The rear features redesigned tail lamp clusters with diagonal LEDs, a slim LED high-mounted brake light, updated bumper/exhaust trim and a skid plate sporting a smart aluminium finish.
Image: Supplied
Meanwhile, the interior has been spruced up with a more premium look and feel featuring a redesigned shift lever, enhanced ambient lighting, horizontal centre air vents, aluminium pedals, a black headliner and a large panoramic glass sunroof. You will also find a 12.3" touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Three model derivatives are available from launch, starting with the entry-level EX+ that comes packed with a generous array of standard niceties including synthetic leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel and gear shifter, wireless charging and a six-speaker audio system.
Customers can also look forward to front/rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera with dynamic guidelines, smart key access with push-button start, USB ports and cruise control. In addition there’s a full complement of airbags (driver, passenger, front and rear thorax, pelvis and curtain), an electronic parking brake and electronic stability control with trailer stability assist.
The mid-tier SX trim builds on the EX+ and introduces a host of additional premium features and advanced driver assistance systems. The driver benefits from a heated steering wheel, four-way electric lumbar support, a memory function and a cushion extension for added comfort. Both front seats gain power adjustment, heating and ventilation while rear passengers get sunshade blinds.
Image: Supplied
Other upgrades take the form of an electrochromatic rear-view mirror, rain-sensing wipers, height adjustable smart power tailgate and adaptive cruise control.
Safety systems are significantly enhanced with features such as driver attention alert, rear cross traffic alert, forward collision avoidance assist, lane following assist, lane keep assist and blind spot collision avoidance.
The flagship Sorento SXL leaves little to be desired. It builds on the SX model’s already impressive package with more advanced driver aids and luxury touches. These include parking collision avoidance assist (in reverse), side-mounted parking sensors, a blind spot monitor and a 360º camera for pulling off easier urban parking manoeuvres.
Inside, the cabin is elevated with a 12.3" digital instrument cluster, height adjustable head-up display and a premium Bose audio system with 12 speakers and surround sound.
Image: Supplied
All Sorento models are powered by the marque’s 2.2l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine producing 148kW and 440Nm of torque. Meshed to an eight-speed wet double-clutch gearbox, this is sent to the front wheels on the EX+ and all four wheels on the SX and SXL.
Pricing
Pricing includes an unlimited kilometre/five-year warranty (inclusive of roadside assistance) and a six-year/90,000km maintenance plan.
