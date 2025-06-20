And then we had a short turn with the flagship of the H6 range, the electrified GT model, on a private circuit. Boasting rakish coupé-like lines, the model is armed with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. It also uses the 1.5l but with a 35.4kWh battery and electric motor enabling a combined output of 321kW/762Nm.
FIRST DRIVE | Updated Haval H6 pushes value agenda in crowded segment
According to brand executives, the H6 appeals to a demographic ranging in age from 30 to 50, with incomes ranging from R600k to R900k per annum
It could be argued that the big turnaround point for Chinese cars in South Africa was ushered in by the 2021 Haval Jolion.
Eurocentric design flair, a progressive cabin with decent materials, above average refinement and pricing that was hard to ignore, made the model a success for Great Wall Motors’ (GWM) SUV brand.
After the Jolion set expectations, a follow-up came in the form of the larger H6, which eyed a slice of the hugely competitive C-segment arena. Four years later, the H6 — much like the Jolion — continues to demonstrate its popularity.
This week the Chinese carmaker released the updated H6 on local shores. We attended the launch in Cape Town. The manufacturer took the opportunity to remind us that GWM has been in business locally for 18 years, with an uninterrupted run, making it the oldest Chinese player in the Mzansi motor market.
A reminder that Haval is one of many brands under the GWM umbrella, including the Tank, P-Series and Ora.
The brand describes the average H6 buyer as well-educated, opting to make their purchasing decisions on virtues of quality and value, rather than being driven by emotional impulse.
So what can these rational, level-headed shoppers look forward to with the updated model?
First up, the design. Note the trapezoidal grille with its glittering finish, revised headlamps with integrated daytime running lights, as well as the fitment of black 19" alloys across the board, using run-flat tyres.
Gone is the integrated lightbar design at the rear, with individual tail lamps now deployed. The colour palette remains conservative, joined by a new Noble Gold launch colour resembling the colour of champagne.
On the inside, black leatherette upholstery is the default hue. Look out for a thicker steering wheel, ambient lighting and a more simplified centre console design. There are larger screens on offer, ranging from 12.3" to 14.6". The old rotary gear selector inspired by Land Rover has been axed in favour of a column-mounted shifter, just like you would get in a Mercedes-Benz.
The GT version of the H6 has a different visual identity, but also benefits from the same list of subtle stylistic and cabin enhancements as its regular counterpart.
Rich specification has been a trump card of the H6 and the latest version appears to maintain that standard.
A 50W wireless charger, panoramic roof, nine-speaker audio system, heated and ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, as well as semi-autonomous driving aids are among the list of goodies punted by the brand.
There are 30 cabin storage spaces, while boot capacity is a commodious 560l.
There are three derivatives in the range, all using turbocharged petrol motors. We had a chance to spend time with each version.
First up is the conventional 2.0l model which has gained 20kW/60Nm over its predecessor, now taking things to 170kW/380Nm. It is linked to a nine-speed dual-clutch automatic. The model felt reasonably punchy, if not as potent as the on-paper figures suggested. It proved to deliver a pleasant cruising experience, though excessive tyre roar was noted at higher speeds down the quiet straight leading into Franschhoek Pass. We spent about 120km of seat time with this version, through traffic and mountain roads.
Next up is the 1.5l hybrid model, which has a combined output of 179kW/530Nm. We drove this for a brief 20km stint. Its range readout displayed an impressive estimate in excess of 900km. Performance from standstill was undeniably punchy and the handover between electric motor and engine was imperceptible.
And then we had a short turn with the flagship of the H6 range, the electrified GT model, on a private circuit. Boasting rakish coupé-like lines, the model is armed with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. It also uses the 1.5l but with a 35.4kWh battery and electric motor enabling a combined output of 321kW/762Nm.
Haval claims a 0-100km/h sprint time of 4.9 seconds. The all-wheel drive GT plug-in hybrid is remarkably quiet and drama-free as it dashes off the line, without a hint of wheelspin. According to the brand, it can be driven on electric power for up to 180km, able to cruise at 120km/h in zero-emissions mode.
The new H6 is served in Luxury, Super Luxury, Ultra Luxury and GT trims, with pricing kicking off at R495,500; topping out at R799,900 for the plug-in hybrid GT.
A seven-year/200,000km warranty and seven-year/75,000km service plan is included. The hybrids get a separate eight-year/150,000km warranty for the associated high-voltage components.
The H6 plays in a tough segment, with familiar favourites such as the Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage and Mazda CX-5. But there are also Chinese rivals such as the JMC-sourced Ford Territory and Chery Tiggo 8 Pro.
As before, pricing for the H6 remains competitive. This, coupled with the fresh design and healthy list of amenities, should keep the model towards the top of shopping consumers’ lists.
