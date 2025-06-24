Chery Tiggo Cross CSH HEV is one of Mzani's most affordable hybrids

Standard interior amenities on both variants include black leather upholstery, ambient lighting, automatic wipers, two-zone automatic climate control and wireless charging. There's also a pair of 10.25" screens: one serving as a digital instrument cluster and the other an infotainment hub offering Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration and a reverse camera with dynamic guidelines for easier manoeuvring in tight urban areas.
The new Chery Tiggo Cross CSH HEV arrives in South Africa as one of the country's most keenly priced hybrid offerings.
Available in Comfort and Elite grades, this frugal compact SUV is powered by a 71kW/118Nm 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine paired with an electric motor juiced by a lightweight 1.83kWh battery pack. Combined output is 150kW and 310Nm of torque.
This is sent to the front axle via Chery's dedicated hybrid transmission. The result is efficient performance, the carmaker claiming the Tiggo Cross CSH HEV sips 5.4l/100km.
Bolstered by an automatic start-stop system, this intelligent powertrain features four user-selectable operating modes: Pure Electric, Series Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid and Energy Recovery. During urban low-speed cruising, Chery says the system prioritises pure electric mode to eliminate fuel consumption during vehicle acceleration from standstill.
Cosmetically, the Comfort and Elite hybrid models ride on 17" alloy wheels. They also feature automatic LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, a sporty tailgate spoiler, chrome-plated dual exhaust finishers and body-coloured exterior finishes. The Elite variant benefits from sporty red-painted brake calipers and an electric sunroof.
Image: Supplied
Standard interior amenities on both variants include black leather upholstery, ambient lighting, automatic wipers, two-zone automatic climate control and wireless charging. There's also a pair of 10.25" screens: one serving as a digital instrument cluster and the other an infotainment hub offering Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration and a reverse camera with dynamic guidelines for easier manoeuvring in tight urban areas.
The flagship Elite derivative is packed with extra niceties including a six-speaker sound system, leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, heated front seats for chilly winter mornings and a power-adjustable driver’s seat with power-operated lumbar support.
Both hybrid models feature a host of standard safety features: traction control, emergency brake assist, hill descent control, brake assist and dual front, front side and side curtain airbags. The Elite variant adds a front inter-seat airbag plus a host of additional driver assistance features. Some of these are adaptive cruise control, a 360º camera, lane change assistance, blind spot detection and intelligent high beam control.
Pricing for the Tiggo Cross CSH HEV starts at R439,900 for the Comfort and R469,900 for the Elite variant. This includes a five-year/150,000km warranty, five year/60,000km service plan and 10-year/unlimited mileage battery warranty for the first owner.
