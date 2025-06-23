Motoring

WATCH | What’s the best used hot hatch for a R290k budget?

Valuable insights for buyers seeking affordable motoring fun

By Ignition TV - 23 June 2025 - 17:00

Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they help a viewer find a used VW Golf GTI-rivalling hot hatchback for a budget of R290,000. 

