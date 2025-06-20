REVIEW | The Audi RS Q8 is a high-riding supercar

A memorable throwback came across my social media feed this week. Eight years ago this month, we organised an interesting gathering of four exotic, open-air performers for a shootout.
All were quite dazzling, of course, but there seemed to be a closer rivalry within the showdown between two contenders: the Audi R8 and Lamborghini Huracán, the two spiffy in Spyder form.
While the car with the raging bull on its nose offered the obvious visual flamboyance, it more or less matched the substance wielded by the four-ringed option as the two were largely identical underneath, down to the shared V10 power sources. The kicker was that the Audi cost about half as much.
The average buyer in this realm is not likely to rationalise decisions in such a way. If you want a Lamborghini and can afford it, the cheaper option is irrelevant. But for savvy purchasers who might want to fly under the radar and have some leftover change, Audi holds appeal for its low-key performance wares within the Volkswagen Group, viewed against the picks from Porsche and Lamborghini that share ingredients.
The Q8, particularly in S and RS iterations, is good proof of this. By now you know that the Volkswagen MLB platform underpins the model, in addition to products such as the Touareg, Porsche Cayenne, Bentley Bentayga and Lamborghini Urus.
It is a proven architecture that has demonstrated versatility, served in a wide assortment of expressions, from plain vanilla (a cushy Touareg 3.0 TDI) to the fire-breathing V8 RS Q8 Performance we recently tested.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Audi has had a long history of sporting machines with an understated air and if you pick a conservative shade, that aura would also apply to the RS Q8. Whereas an Urus is all unrestrained bravado, the Audi contrasts with a subtler execution. But you can tell it is the “last number” in the series with its flared fenders, sizeable rollers and at the back-end, cannon-sized tailpipe outlets.
The brand punted two achievements in the technical release about its RS Q8. It is the most powerful series-produced combustion model in the history of the Audi Sport division, and its Nürburgring time of 7:36.698 minutes threw down the gauntlet for production SUVs.
Even though it might be eclipsed in perceived pedigree by relatives such as the Cayenne Turbo GT and Lamborghini Urus, the RS Q8 has a credibility of its own, with unique bragging rights.
Having driven the Porsche and Lamborghini extensively in past years, there are notable separators between the vehicles.
The sharpened, motorsport-dyed flavour of the Zuffenhausen model is striking. It is unequivocally the driver's choice in this company. The Italian brings a sense of occasion to proceedings, with its jet fighter interior layout and heavyset on-road feel.
Image: Supplied
Meanwhile, the Audi has the sense of an “iron fist in a velvet glove” with brutal acceleration and truculent eight-cylinder acoustics, belied by a luxurious and tasteful veneer. And a capacious boot with just over 600l of lugging capacity.
Opening one of the very elegant, pillarless doors of the RS Q8, you are greeted by the pungent aroma of genuine hide upholstery. A wide central tunnel compartmentalises left and right, contributing to a snug, cockpit-like feel for each of the occupants.
Audi was among the first to bring screen-intensive cabins to the mainstream premium arena. The three on offer (instrument cluster, main infotainment and separate climate control display) rate highly for logical layout and clarity.
Those at the front get form-hugging, one-piece buckets, while the person in the power seat is treated to a grippy three-spoke wheel wrapped in perforated leather. And, obviously, full access to the nuclear, twin-turbocharged unit in the prow.
You might not find yourself intrigued on hearing the V8 come to life, with emissions regulations throwing a muzzle on things. But tipped into one of the more spirited settings on the Audi Drive Select menu, its vocal abilities heat up.
Image: Supplied
With the hammer dropped all the way, the 4.0l motor spits out 471kW/850Nm, with a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.6 seconds. We have tested faster from Audi — the electric RS E-Tron GT comes to mind.
But this offers a different sensation entirely. Old school and visceral, the mechanical symphony that happens as pedal depression translates to pace is something to savour. On a hard launch, you can feel the Quattro system gripping as it sends the hefty RS Q8 from rest and towards road-shredding higher velocities.
To say accessing its full performance capabilities is foolproof might be an overstatement because even with its leech-like all-wheel drive system, the RS Q8 could be a lethal weapon in overzealous hands. One needs full sensitisation to its weight and deceptively brutal acceleration before getting into a proper, comfortable rhythm of dynamic driving.
A tag of R3,265,100 is what the model goes for, before options and individualisation. This includes a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan.
For reference, the Lamborghini Urus begins at R4,875,000 while the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT comes in at R4,506,000.
Some might call the Audi a relative bargain.
