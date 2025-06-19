Motoring

New Land Rover Defender 110 Trophy Edition honours adventures past

Pricing starts from R2.2m

By Motoring Reporter - 20 June 2025 - 09:15
The Defender 110 Trophy Edition stirs up nostalgia with its retro Deep Sandglow Yellow paint.
Image: Supplied

Land Rover is paying tribute to the iconic Camel Trophy cars of decades past with the launch of the new Defender 110 Trophy Edition. Though the British marque has stubbed out all reference to RJ Reynolds' greatest export, it's reigniting nostalgia through the use of Deep Sandglow Yellow paint: a modern day take of the distinctive hue that coloured all the vehicles that took part in the competition from 1980 until its eventual demise in 2000. 

A second shade, Keswick Green, is also available. No matter which you pick, both get a contrasting gloss black finish applied to the bonnet, lower body side, brake calipers and rear recovery eyes. Optional matte protective film is available to fend off bush rash.

Other features include gloss black 20-inch alloy wheels shod with all‑terrain tyres, a dark rear scuff plate, gloss black wheel arch guards and a black front undershield. Trophy decals and badging adorn the bonnet, C-pillar and tailgate. 

Those rugged, khaki-wearing Camel Men of the 1980s and 1990s, however, might scoff at the illuminated Trophy treadplates and Ebony Windsor leather seats. Ditto the exposed cross car beam that wears laser‑etched endcaps with Trophy branding. 

An original Camel Trophy Defender from back in the day.
Image: National Motor Museum/Heritage Images via Getty Images

Though they would probably be quite approving of the range of optional accessories that include an expedition roof rack, roof ladder, front/rear mud flaps, raised air intake for better dust filtration and side-mounted gear carrier providing space for muddy, wet or sandy items. Or, just maybe, a cheeky carton of ciggies to complement those pensive stares across the windswept badlands they've just tackled. Cue the Ennio Morricone...

The new Defender 110 Trophy Edition is available to order now, priced at R2,227,800.

