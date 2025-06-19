Motoring

JAC T9 Hunter 4x4 Special Edition celebrates record-breaking endurance run

Chinese alternative proves its mettle

By Motoring Staff - 20 June 2025 - 13:00
Under the bonnet is a 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine delivering 144kW and 487Nm, paired with an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission that drives all four wheels.
Image: Supplied

JAC Motors has unveiled the new T9 Hunter 4x4 Special Edition, after the Chinese carmaker’s record-breaking performance in a recent 24-hour Endurance Challenge.

During the event, held at Gerotek Testing Facilities in Pretoria, Gauteng, a T9 2.0L CTi covered 4,084km in 24 hours at an average speed of 170.1km/h. This feat surpassed a 15-year-old commercial vehicle record set by the Isuzu KB300 TDi in 2010, which managed 4,063km at an average speed of 169.3km/h.

To commemorate the achievement, JAC is producing 24 unique T9 Hunters in 4x4 configuration. Each will be individually numbered and fitted with enhanced performance and exclusive comfort features.

Pricing and detailed specifications will be announced in due course.

