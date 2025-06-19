While most legacy automakers in SA have already dived head-first into the electric vehicle (EV) pool, Volkswagen has taken a more conservative approach.
It has merely dipped a toe in the water, opting to deploy a trial programme with a handful of test units, instead of commencing official retail sales.
The local experiment began in 2020 when it brought units of the eGolf, based on the seventh-generation hatchback, to gauge consumer sentiment and real-world user feedback.
Last year it opted to import a small fleet of the ID.4; a Tiguan-sized model, with futuristic looks and a driving range in excess of 400km. If you are a regular reader of the Motoring section, you would have read our extensive evaluation on the model.
Between the eGolf and ID.4 studies, there was also a run with the ID.Buzz Cargo, a number of which had been placed with a large goods delivery operation for a period, to research the feasibility of an all-electric fleet.
We recently secured an example of the electric panel van for an evaluation.
The first and most obvious aspect that people notice about the ID.Buzz Cargo is its styling.
Observers instantly recognise it as a Volkswagen, thanks to the massive emblem on the nose, but also because of the clear cues inspired by the iconic T1. Even though the original dates back several decades, people young and old have an affinity with the vehicle, so extensive was its cultural impact.
The visual highlights are deeply charming. But they do not eclipse the technical excellence of the vehicle.
REVIEW | The VW ID.Buzz Cargo is a charming zero-emissions business partner
Eco-friendly van is nifty, but will not supplant diesel just yet
Image: Supplied
While most legacy automakers in SA have already dived head-first into the electric vehicle (EV) pool, Volkswagen has taken a more conservative approach.
It has merely dipped a toe in the water, opting to deploy a trial programme with a handful of test units, instead of commencing official retail sales.
The local experiment began in 2020 when it brought units of the eGolf, based on the seventh-generation hatchback, to gauge consumer sentiment and real-world user feedback.
Last year it opted to import a small fleet of the ID.4; a Tiguan-sized model, with futuristic looks and a driving range in excess of 400km. If you are a regular reader of the Motoring section, you would have read our extensive evaluation on the model.
Between the eGolf and ID.4 studies, there was also a run with the ID.Buzz Cargo, a number of which had been placed with a large goods delivery operation for a period, to research the feasibility of an all-electric fleet.
We recently secured an example of the electric panel van for an evaluation.
The first and most obvious aspect that people notice about the ID.Buzz Cargo is its styling.
Observers instantly recognise it as a Volkswagen, thanks to the massive emblem on the nose, but also because of the clear cues inspired by the iconic T1. Even though the original dates back several decades, people young and old have an affinity with the vehicle, so extensive was its cultural impact.
The visual highlights are deeply charming. But they do not eclipse the technical excellence of the vehicle.
Image: Supplied
Underpinning the ID.Buzz Cargo is the scalable, modular electric platform that Volkswagen Group deploys across various products.
On the power front, the model uses a single electric motor, that spins the rear axle just as the original did, with its engine mounted in the boot.
It produces 150kW and 310Nm, which is good for a claimed 0-100km/h acceleration time of just over 10 seconds.
And it makes for an operating character that traditional, diesel-powered Volkswagen Transporter owners are going to find quite radical. In a positive way, though.
Aside from being completely silent and clatter-free, the smooth, instantaneous power delivery is something to behold. It lends the vehicle a sense of serenity that the average engine-powered van could never match.
Boasting a gross battery capacity of 82kWh, the claimed range is 425km on a full charge. Driven conservatively, that might be possible, but drawing fully on conveniences like the heater, we found consumption to be in the region of 25kWh/100km, with a full battery range around the 280km mark.
Image: Supplied
“Where do you charge it?” still seems to be a common question from observers. It is an outdated one, however. There are more than 450 public charging points across the country. This publication also has its own infrastructure, a 9kW outlet in the parking basement, which makes life testing an electric vehicle much easier. In 2025 it is entirely possible to own an electric car without hassle.
The cabin of the ID.Buzz is not dissimilar to the mix of contemporary Volkswagen models currently on sale. It has a digital instrument cluster and the same infotainment system initially brought out in the Caddy and Golf 8. Materials are of a standard typically associated with the brand, exuding a durable feel. The test unit had more than 20,000km on the odometer but its hard-wearing grey upholstery still looked fresh.
As a companion for business activities, the ID.Buzz Cargo appears to tick the boxes, with a rear compartment that offers a 648kg payload and 3,900l hauling capacity.
That said, those numbers are still not on par with those of the cheapest Volkswagen Transporter panel van currently on sale. The 2.0 TDI panel van with a long wheelbase costs R692,200 and can carry 6,700l with a payload of 849kg.
How much the ID.Buzz Cargo might cost should it be officially marketed is also a point for speculation.
Image: Supplied
Realistically, the progressive electric van is unlikely to supplant the diesel-powered Transporter range in the world of business fleets.
But it might have an appeal among smaller operations looking to punt greener credentials as part of their commercial identity.
Remember that there is also a passenger version of the ID.Buzz available overseas, a prospect which local well-heeled families could find appealing. As evidenced by vehicles such as the Mercedes-Benz V-Class, there is a market for plush minivans that deliver beyond appliance status.
Affordable ID.Every1 and Tera crucial to VW's next chapter
WATCH | We review the Volkswagen ID.4
LAUNCH | The 2025 VW Golf is at the top of its game
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos