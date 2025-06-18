Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit has moved a step closer to hosting a Formula One Grand Prix after motorsport’s governing body, the FIA, approved final design proposals to upgrade the venue to grade 1 status.
The grade 1 classification is a prerequisite for any circuit wishing to host a F1 event. Once the planned upgrades are completed and the circuit passes a final inspection, Kyalami would become the only FIA grade 1 circuit on the African continent.
At a media briefing on Wednesday, circuit owner Toby Venter and Clive Bowen, founder and director of UK-based Apex Circuit Design, outlined the five-year process that led to FIA approval. Apex, a well-known circuit design firm, also worked on the layout for the Miami Grand Prix.
“This is a defining moment for South African motorsport,” said Venter.
“When we acquired Kyalami in 2014, we made a commitment to restore it, not just as a world-class venue, but as a beacon for motorsport across the African continent. The FIA’s acceptance of our grade 1 design is a major step forward in that journey.”
FIA approves Kyalami upgrade design for potential Formula One return
The upgrade plan does not alter the track layout but includes modifications to meet modern safety and technical standards
Image: Supplied
Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit has moved a step closer to hosting a Formula One Grand Prix after motorsport’s governing body, the FIA, approved final design proposals to upgrade the venue to grade 1 status.
The grade 1 classification is a prerequisite for any circuit wishing to host a F1 event. Once the planned upgrades are completed and the circuit passes a final inspection, Kyalami would become the only FIA grade 1 circuit on the African continent.
At a media briefing on Wednesday, circuit owner Toby Venter and Clive Bowen, founder and director of UK-based Apex Circuit Design, outlined the five-year process that led to FIA approval. Apex, a well-known circuit design firm, also worked on the layout for the Miami Grand Prix.
“This is a defining moment for South African motorsport,” said Venter.
“When we acquired Kyalami in 2014, we made a commitment to restore it, not just as a world-class venue, but as a beacon for motorsport across the African continent. The FIA’s acceptance of our grade 1 design is a major step forward in that journey.”
Image: Pascal Rondeau/Allsport/Getty Images
The upgrade plan does not alter the track layout but includes modifications to meet modern safety and technical standards. These focus on expanding run-off areas, upgrading barrier systems, improving debris fencing, adjusting kerbs and enhancing drainage.
“This is a light-touch upgrade in engineering terms, but one that enhances the already excellent circuit standards to meet modern grade 1 requirements,” Bowen said.
The FIA has given the circuit a three-year window to complete the upgrade. Construction will be phased to avoid interfering with existing bookings, and full implementation will depend on whether South Africa secures a place on the Formula 1 calendar and if Kyalami is chosen as the host venue.
“Today, we turn the page to a bold new chapter for Kyalami. We are ready for the return of Formula 1 to African soil,” Venter said.
2025 Festival of Motoring set for August
Sports minister McKenzie confident SA will raise estimated R2bn needed to stage F1
South Africa prepares Formula One bid with new steering committee
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos