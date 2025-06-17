Motoring

New Volvo EX30 Cross Country will be available in SA soon

It's a higher-riding version of its electric EX30 crossover, aimed squarely at weekend adventurers

By Motoring Staff - 18 June 2025 - 16:30
The EX30 Cross Country comes fitted with a raised suspension, chunky front/rear skid plates and protective wheel arch extensions.
The EX30 Cross Country comes fitted with a raised suspension, chunky front/rear skid plates and protective wheel arch extensions.
Image: Supplied

Volvo has confirmed that its EX30 Cross Country will reach Mzansi in the third quarter. 

Essentially a higher-riding version of its electric EX30 crossover, it's aimed squarely at weekend adventurers and comes fitted with a raised suspension, chunky front/rear skid plates and protective wheel arch extensions. Standard 18" alloy wheels can be shod with optional all-terrain tyres for better traction across a more diverse spread of terrains.

Another distinguishing feature is the model's unique front grille. Finished in a special dark colour, it is inscribed with a topographical map of Sweden's Kebnekaise mountain range. Optional accessories available to owners include a load carrier, roof basket and mud flaps. 

The cabin boasts no significant changes from that of the regular EX30 and features the same 12.3" touchscreen infotainment system, with a variety of Google apps built in.

Optional accessories available to owners include a load carrier, roof basket and mud flaps.
Optional accessories available to owners include a load carrier, roof basket and mud flaps.
Image: Supplied

As you would expect, the EX30 Cross Country is available exclusively with all-wheel drive. In this configuration a 69kWh (nominal energy) battery pack powers two electric motors, one mounted on each axle. Customers can look forward to a substantial combined power output of 315kW/543Nm and a claimed maximum driving range of up to 427km. Plugged into a fast-charger, Volvo says the battery can be juiced from 10% to 80% in 26 minutes. 

In South Africa the EX30 Cross Country will be available exclusively in Ultra Twin Performance guise, meaning customers will benefit from a full house of luxury and convenience features. Some of these include a heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable front seats and more than 15 different driver assistance features. 

Volvo said local pricing and specifications will be announced closer to the South African launch later this year.

Volvo boss says customers must pay for rising tariffs

Volvo Cars CEO Hakan Samuelsson said on Friday its customers would have to pay a large part of tariff-related cost increases, and that it could ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago

REVIEW | Volvo EX30 let down by interface quirks

Why too much technology is not always a good thing. We drive the new Volvo EX30.
Business
10 months ago

Tracking down the 2025 South African Car of the Year

Annual competition rewards motoring excellence.
Motoring
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

2025 Youth Day recap
Tshivenda-English dictionary opens up world of words